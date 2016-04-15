Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- After going most of last season slotting a pitcher in the No. 8 position in the order, Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon has reverted to tradition.

In nine games through Thursday, Cubs lineups have featured the pitcher back in the familiar No. 9 spot.

”My primary thought with that is that there are more good hitters in this lineup this year,“ said Maddon prior to Thursday’s series finale against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. ”If I chose to put the pitcher eighth somebody in the seven hole is going to suffer.

“For that reason I’ve kept him in the nine spot to try to stretch out the lineup that way.”

On Thursday, however, it was the bottom of the order that delivered the biggest punch. The seven, eight and nine spots were 6-for-10 with two RBI including a run-scoring double by starting pitcher Jason Hammel.

Last season, Maddon viewed the No. 9 spot as a potential second lineup leadoff batter.

Four different position players have batted eighth so far in 2016, with shortstop Addison Russell with the most games (five).

Maddon has mixed up his lineup and order a fair amount so far, with only right fielder Jason Heyward and first baseman Anthony Rizzo in the same spot in the order and on the field in all nine starts.

Heyward, batting .250 entering Thursday, has been second in the order. Rizzo, hitting cleanup, has a .207 average with two homers and 10 RBIs.

Dexter Fowler tops Cubs regulars with a .423 average through eight games, including a home run, three doubles and four RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-1

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 1-0 4.38 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 1-0, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel (1-0) pitched six shutout innings against the Reds on Thursday, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out three. He also went 1-for-2 at the plate, doubling home an insurance run in the fifth inning. Hammel has posted a 0.75 ERA in his first two starts of the season and is 17-5 with a 2.75 ERA in 27 career April starts.

--LF/C Kyle Schwarber is on the disabled list and lost for the season, but he will remain with the Cubs even after he undergoes left knee surgery at a still-to-be-determined date. “You’ve got to keep him connected to all this stuff, keep him involved in meetings, keep him involved as much as you can while this is all healing,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I think that’s going to be important for him for next year, too, for him and his relationship with the rest of the guys.”

--CF Dexter Fowler went 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs, and he has reached base in all nine games this season. He recorded his team-leading fifth multi-hit game and second three-hit game. Fowler boasts a major-league-leading .590 on-base percentage.

--SS Addison Russell was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, extending his hitting streak to four games with his fourth career three-hit game. Russell is batting .400 (6-for-15) in the past four games.

--LF/3B Kris Bryant homered for the second straight game, the fourth time he has hit homers in back-to-back games. “At lot of times with power guys (like Bryant), it sometimes comes in bunches and all of a sudden they get that feel and take off,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-0, 2.70 ERA) makes his second start of the season in Friday’s series opener against the Rockies. He allowed just two runs in 6 2/3 innings in his season debut, a 4-2 triumph last Saturday in Arizona. Hendricks is 16-9 with a 3.47 ERA in 46 starts for the Cubs since making his major league debut in 2014. He is 1-0 with a 5.19 ERA in three career starts against the Rockies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(RHP Jason Hammel) pitched out of some moments there and did really well, and the bullpen was outstanding again.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Cubs competed an 8-1 victory over the Reds on Thursday and a three-game series sweep.