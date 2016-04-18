Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The first-place Cubs get an early look at National League Central Division rival St. Louis in a three-game series opening on Monday.

But ex-Cardinal and new Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is taking a decidedly low-key approach to the mid-April showdown.

”We’re playing one of the best teams in the game and the bottom line is you have to go in there and play your ‘A’ game,“ said Heyward, who sat out Saturday but was back in the starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale against Colorado. ”Whoever doesn’t make a lot of mistakes is going to win the series.

“But it’s just one series out of many that we’re going to get to play.”

Heyward was batting .205 with no home runs through Sunday’s game.

The Cubs and Cardinals top the NL in at least two offensive categories. St. Louis is No. 1 in runs per game (7.36 average) while the Cubs are next at 6.45. Chicago is best in run differential (plus 42) while St. Louis is second (plus 34).

The Cardinals have won the last three division titles and a 2013 NL pennant. But the Cubs, long division doormats, are now challenging their longtime rivals for dominance.

St. Louis won the NL Central in 2015 with a 100-62 record while Chicago was third at 97-65. But the Cubs went on to beat the Cardinals 3-1 in the NL Divisional Series.

The Cubs send ex-Cardinals right-hander John Lackey against his old teammates in Monday’s opener. Lackey was 13-10 with a career-best 2.77 ERA last year, his second of two St. Louis seasons.

Lackey is 2-0 with a 5.68 ERA in two starts this spring.

The teams won’t meet again until another three-game series starting May 23 in St. Louis. The Cardinals won make their first Chicago appearance until late June.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP John Lackey, 2-0, 5.68 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Mike Leake, 0-1, 6.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester (1-1) did almost everything right on Sunday, allowing just one run (a homer) on four hits while striking out 10 and walking just two in 7 1/3 innings of work. “Sometimes the other guy (Rockies RHP Tyler Chatwood) makes better pitches throughout the game than you do and he was able to bear down,” Lester said. Lester has a 2.21 ERA in his first three starts this season compared to a 6.89 mark in his first three last year. The 10 strikeouts were his 25th double-digit production of Lester’s career. He also collected his first career extra-base hit with a sixth inning double.

--SS Javier Baez recorded the Cubs’ first hit of the day with a two-out single to left in the fifth inning. Activated late in the week after starting the year on the disabled list, Baez has hit safely in both games he’s appeared in.

--3B Kris Bryant was honored in a pre-game ceremony with the Players Choice Award as 2015 NL Outstanding Rookie as voted by league players. He also marked his one-year anniversary of arriving in Chicago. Bryant went 0-for-4 in his debut and also went hitless in four at-bats on Sunday, including a game-ending strike out.

--RHP John Lackey (2-0, 5.68 ERA) starts a three-game series at St. Louis against his former club on Monday. It’s his third start of the season after earning wins in the first two. In his last outing, he allowed just two runs in a 9-2 victory over the Reds while striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings. In 2015, Lackey was 13-10 with a career-best 2.77 ERA in 33 starts. Monday’s appearance will be his first-ever in the regular season against the Cardinals, the only club he has yet to face. He made three appearances against St. Louis in the 2013 World Series while with Boston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know I threw the ball well, but a loss is a loss.” -- LHP Jon Lester, who allowed just one run (a homer) on four hits while striking out in 7 1/3 innings of work against the Rockies Sunday.

=