Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant didn’t seem bothered as he rounded third base en route to home in the third inning of Thursday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers.

But somewhere along the way he apparently rolled his right ankle and by the fifth inning, Cubs manager Joe Maddon pulled Bryant out of the game.

An initial report said Bryant suffered a mild sprain in the run for home plate.

“I was watching him coming from second to third, I watched him hit the inside of the bag but I did not see any hitch in his giddy up,” Maddon said. “I saw a really good turn and I focused somewhere else at that point.”

Bryant had another at-bat in the fourth inning and was hit by a pitch and was eventually stranded at second base.

He was finally pulled in the fifth inning and had an MRI performed to check how serious his ankle may have been injured.

There was no definitive report immediately after the game and whether Bryant misses any time is still to be determined.

Maddon declined to speculate.

“He went for an MRI on his ankle,” Maddon said. “You saw him jog off the field when I pulled him. I don’t even want to create conjecture. Let’s just see what happens, let’s look at the tests.”

Bryant is batting .289 with four home runs and 15 RBIs and 17 runs scored.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-5

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Friday -- Braves (RHP Aaron Blair (0-1, 5.06 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 2-1, 1.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES

--RHP Jake Arrieta (5-0, 1.00 ERA) worked five innings Thursday for the win, his 16th in a row and the longest streak by a Cubs pitcher since Rick Sutcliffe had a similar run in 1984-85. He’s also the first Cubs pitcher to start 5-0 since Greg Maddux in 2006. He allowed a run in the fifth inning to end a streak of 52 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings at home, the second-longest streak by a major league pitcher in the modern era. Arrieta also had a run of 24 consecutive quality starts snapped dating back to June 16, 2015 versus Cleveland.

--3B Kris Bryant left Thursday’s game in the fifth inning after apparently rolling his right ankle. He was taken for an MRI and an initial report said Bryant suffered a mild sprain in a run for home plate. The 2015 NL Rookie of the Year was 1-for-1 with two runs scored.

--C Miguel Montero was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday -- retroactive to April 25 -- with lower back tightness. Montero was 10-for-48 with three doubles, one home run and six RBIs in 13 games season.

--C Tim Federowicz was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday after the Cubs selected his contract. He was batting .303 with four doubles, one home run, six RBIs, a .415 on-base percentage and a .515 slugging percentage in 11 games with Iowa this season. He signed a minor league contract with the Cubs last offseason after spending parts of 2011-14 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

--C David Ross led off the second inning with a home run Thursday. He has scored eight runs this season after scoring six in 2015.

--LHP Jon Lester (2-1, 1.98 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season Friday as the Cubs open a three-game weekend series with the Braves. Lester has four straight quality starts to open the season and allowed one run on five hits in a seven-inning outing at Cincinnati on April 22. He’s 3-2 with a 2.78 ERA in five career starts against Atlanta.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Jake never really had to come in like he normally is used to. You saw that, I saw that. In Cincinnati, he started out the same way but found it. Today, I just thought 92 (pitches) after five wasn’t really worth it. We had enough of a lead and enough of a fresh bullpen to get him out.” --Manager Joe Maddon, on pulling Jake Arrieta on Thursday.