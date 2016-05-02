Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- David Ross finally had a day of rest of Sunday.

The de facto Chicago Cubs starting catcher in the absence of Miguel Montero, Ross sat out Sunday in place of Tim Federowicz, called up last Thursday.

Ross had three starts and might have had more if a pair of games weren’t rained out last week, including Saturday’s middle game of the Braves series.

More could be coming over the next week or so as the Cubs work through a stretch of 11 games in 11 days.

”Obviously that wasn’t my role at the start of the season but with Miggy (Miguel Montero) going down, my role may pick up,“ said Ross, batting .267 with two home runs and six RBI through 10 games. ”I’ve been a backup for a long time and I understand what that takes, so even when I‘m not playing I‘m not sitting around.

“I try to prepare myself to be ready for whenever I‘m called on.”

Ross, playing in his final season, caught his first career no-hitter when he worked behind the plate for Jake Arrieta’s gem on April 22 at Cincinnati.

“It’s one of those things I always wanted to be a part of,” he said. “I‘m a guy that really takes a lot of pride in game calling and game management. I’ve got to catch some really good pitchers over my career -- some of the elite in the game -- and to be able to do that with Jake and this group of guys is really a fun thing.”

Federowicz made his Cubs debut after being called up earlier in the week after Montero went on the 15-day disabled list with lower back tightness.

Federowicz, 28, was batting .303 with four doubles, one homer, six RBIs, a .415 on-base percentage in 11 games with Triple-A Iowa. He signed a minor league contract with the Cubs last offseason after spending parts of the 2011-14 seasons with the Dodgers.

Montero is eligible to come off the disabled list on May 10.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (Jason Hammel, 3-0, 0.75 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 2-2, 2.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey had remained a 3-1 for the season with Sunday’s no-decision outing. He allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out two and walking three on Sunday. ”I felt great, threw the ball pretty well,“ Lackey said. (I) was locating pretty much everything. Fed (newly activated catcher Tim Federowicz) and I had a pretty good plan. Executed pretty well.”

--LF Kris Bryant was back in the starting lineup three days after rolling his right ankle. He had a further chance to rest thanks to Saturday’s rainout. Bryant said he normally tapes his ankles but hadn’t for the previous three games. “Of course something happens,” he said. “The baseball gods are telling me to continue to tape my ankle. Lesson learned.” Bryant was 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to a season-high seven games with an eighth-inning RBI single.

--CF Dexter Fowler went 2-for-5 with a double and stolen base in his 10th multi-hit game of the season and second at Wrigley Field. He also had his team-best 10th double. Fowler has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games and stole his third base of the season.

--1B Anthony Rizzo was 1-for-4, walked and stole a base as he extended a hitting streak to five games with his fourth inning single. Rizzo also stole a base in the first inning, his first since April 16 against Colorado.

--RHP Jason Hammel (3-0, 0.75 ERA) is coming off a win last Sunday at Cincinnati, shutting out the Reds over six innings of three-hit baseball. He’s allowed one or no runs in six inning son each of his first four starts. Hammel is 5-5 with a 4.03 ERA in 12 career appearances (11 starts) against the Pirates. He was 1-2 in four starts in 2015.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt great, threw the ball pretty well. (I) was locating pretty much everything. Fed (newly activated catcher Tim Federowicz) and I had a pretty good plan. Executed pretty well.” -- Cubs starter John Lackey, after a no-decision in a Chicago loss Sunday.