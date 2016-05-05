Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Jason Heyward might be in back in the lineup Thursday night when the Chicago Cubs host the Washington Nationals in the opener of a four-game home series between the top two teams in the National League.

The right fielder sat out the Cubs’ three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates that concluded with a 6-2 victory Wednesday afternoon because of a wrist injury. Heyward had started each of the first 23 games after signing an eight-year, $184 millon contract as a free agent last December.

The Cubs top the NL Central with a 20-6 record, which is also the best in the major leagues. The NL East-leading Nationals are 19-8.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he did not feel the need to rush Heyward back into the lineup.

“He’s looking good, but let’s not push it right now and make sure he’s feeling pretty good about himself,” Maddon said.

Heyward said he hurt the wrist while swinging a weighted bat during the first weekend of the season when the Cubs played the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. He was able to play through the pain until Sunday when it began hurting during a loss to the Atlanta Braves at Chicago.

While Heyward prides himself on being durable, he felt it was time to say something to the training staff.

“Just make sure we get it calmed down and going in the right direction,” Heyward said.

Heyward is hitting just .211 with no home runs after batting .293 with 13 homers last season in 154 games with the St. Louis Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-6

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 3-0, 0.79 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 1-2, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jason Heyward (sore right wrist) was not in the lineup for a third consecutive game Wednesday in a 6-2 win at Pittsburgh but could be ready Thursday night against Washington in the opener of a four-game series at Chicago. Heyward had played in each of the first 23 games this season.

--LF Jorge Soler was not in the starting lineup for the third time in the last four games. Soler has not had a mutli-hit game since April 16 and is hitting 4-for-33 (.121) in his last 13 games to drop his batting average to .185. Soler has failed to seize the starting job that opened when LF Kyle Schwarber suffered a season-ending knee injury during the first week of the season.

--1B Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-5 with a double, his ninth home run and three runs scored Wednesday in a 6-2 win at Pittsburgh. Rizzo is hitting .362 (17 for 47) with 16 RBIs in his last 12 games after hitting .163 in his first 14 games. He also is batting .442 (23 for 52) in his last 13 regular-season games at Pittsburgh with nine doubles and nine RBIs. “Part of it is just that he had to have better luck,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I saw (his batting average on) batted balls in play was just atrociously low, and that just comes back to you.”

--3B/OF Kris Bryant started in the outfield for the fourth game in a row, though manager Joe Maddon said it is premature to say last year’s National League of the Year could be headed toward becoming a full-time outfielder. Bryant made his third straight in four days left field after playing right field on Tuesday night. Bryant extended his hitting streak to 10 games and is 16-for-39 (.410) during that span with two home runs and 10 RBIs to lift his batting average to .303

--RHP Jon Lester raised his record to 3-1 and lowered his ERA to 1.58 by pitching 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He scattered eight hits in his shortest outing of the season while striking out five and walking two. He has allowed one run or fewer in five of his six starts. “It says a lot about pitch execution because Johnny got in some jams and was able to pitch out of it, which was really nice to see,” Cubs catcher David Ross said. “He’s done that a couple times here lately.”

--RHP Kyle Hendricks will be working on eight days of rest when he starts Thursday night against Washington because his last turn in the rotation was pushed back because of rainouts. Hendricks’ last turn in the rotation was skipped because of rainouts. He is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA against the Nationals in two career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Jonny Lester had really good stuff today. They got his (pitch count) up a little bit, but he had some really good stuff and pitched through some tough moments.” -- Cubs manager Joe Maddon, after a win Wednesday.