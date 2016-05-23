Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Chicago Cubs have a quick turnaround from Sunday night's ESPN special in the City by the Bay to Monday's rivalry revisit in St. Louis.

"There's not a whole lot we can do to rest guys," Chicago manager Joe Maddon said. "The biggest thing is just to have them show up later."

Maddon said his Cubs will forego batting practice, something that hasn't been a staple of their pregame all that often since he arrived in Chicago last year.

Just the same, veteran catcher David Ross suggests facing one challenge after another is a good thing for a team that is hitting its first rut of the season. The Cubs lost the last two games of the three-game set against the Giants, their first consecutive road defeats of the season.

"We definitely have a target a little more so than last year," Ross said. "I think we've handled that great. We're getting teams' best, which is good because it tests us every night. It forced us to bring our 'A' game every night, and that in itself is a learning process for this group."

Second-year third baseman Kris Bryant is one of those young players learning with each game and each passing series. He welcomes the team's second trip to St. Louis this season after the Cubs won two of three meetings April 18-20.

"They play us tough, they're a good team, and they play the game right," Bryant said. "It's fun to play them, it's fun to go into their place and hear their fans. It makes for a great rivalry."

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-13

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP John Lackey, 4-2, 3.31 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 4-3, 5.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Anthony Rizzo continued to struggle at the plate Sunday. He went 0-for-3, and he is now 1-for-25 in his past seven games. Cubs manager Joe Maddon moved Rizzo to the No. 2 hole in the lineup for the first time this season on Sunday. "It's a matter of how to fit all those pieces in," Maddon said. "I thought (Kris) Bryant would see less hitting in front of Riz. I thought there was a better chance of him seeing something."

--SS Addison Russell had a rough one on Sunday, striking out in all four plate appearances, including three times against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner. "He's been struggling at the plate," manager Joe Maddon said. "I can't see anything horrible from the side. It looks like he's fouling off his pitches, which is the worst thing he's doing. When you do that, you start questioning yourself."

--2B Ben Zobrist extended a streak of reaching base in 28 starts thanks to a first-inning single off Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner. Zobrist was 6-for-7 up to that point off Bumgarner. However, Zobrist hit in tough luck the rest of the game. He was robbed of a hit when SS Brandon Crawford went into the hole in the third inning, and in the ninth, he flied out to dead center on the warning track, where CF Denard Span made a tumbling catch.

--RHP John Lackey hopes his ninth start of the season Monday against St. Louis goes as well as his first start against his former team went on April 18. Lackey struck out a season-high 11 batters over seven scoreless innings during Chicago's 5-0 victory. Lackey has posted a 1.86 ERA in his last four starts, a stretch that includes 25 strikeouts and only six walks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "At the end of a game like that, there's nothing to be upset about. When your team plays that hard and that well, sometimes you don't win." -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Cubs lost 1-0 Sunday to LHP Madison Bumgarner and the Giants.