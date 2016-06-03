Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Six Chicago Cubs are in the running for All-Star game spots with five leading in their respective positions according to voting announced this week.

Cubs left-hander Jon Lester said he’d like to see one more. Lester made a pitch for batterymate David Ross for inclusion among the All-Star elite when the American and National Leagues clash July 12 in San Diego.

“Maybe we can make a push to get Rossy on that ballot and see what happens,” Lester said this week. “Crazier things have happened.”

The Chicago Tribune reported that an unidentified fan has started an All-Star write-in campaign for the 39-year-old Ross, who is in his 15th and final big league season.

“Who doesn’t want to go to the All-Star game?” Ross asked reporters this week. “(But) I don’t want to take any guy’s spot who is deserving. I don’t want anything handed to me.”

Ross serves as the backup catcher and also works every start with Lester and had extra work when starter Miguel Montero spent time on the disabled list.

He’s appeared in 28 games and is batting .250 with four home runs and 17 RBIs. Ross recently collected his 100th career home run and is one RBI away from 300.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-15

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Archie Bradley, 2-0, 6.11 ERA) at Cubs (RHP John Lackey, 5-2, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Hendricks (4-4) worked his second-longest outing of the season and allowed two runs on three hits and struck out six in an eight-inning effort. “I’ve been throwing the ball better, mixing up speeds well,” said Hendricks, who pitched nine innings in his previous start after averaging just over five innings apiece in other 2016 appearances. “When you go deep into a game once or twice then you learn how to do it.”

--2B Javier Baez went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two sensational defensive plays on the day -- a diving catch on a liner and a quick pickup and throw on a slow roller. “He has a knack for the spectacular,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “He had himself a wonderful day and then the homer. That was a big play in the game.”

--RF Jason Heyward went 2-for-4 on Thursday with his first home run at Wrigley Field in a Cubs uniform and second of the season. His solo homer was his first off a left-handed pitcher this year. He came into the game hitting only .205 against lefties.

--3B Kris Bryant went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday. He followed up Heyward’s homer with his own that bounced off the left field video board. Bryant has a team-leading 13 home runs as he homered in back-to-back games for the fourth time this season. With 40 RBIs, he trails only Colorado Nolan Arenado (43 entering Thursday) in the National League.

--2B Ben Zobrist was given Thursday off after struggling through the last two games -- including four strikeouts. It’s still been a pretty good run of late for Zobrist, who batted .406 in May with six homers and 25 RBIs. He was the first Cub to produce at least 40 hits and 25 RBIs in a calendar month since Alfonso Soriano in May 2008 (.345, 10 homers, 29 RBIs). Zobrist topped the major leagues with a .439 on-base percentage.

--RHP John Lackey (5-2, 3.16 ERA) makes his 11th start of the season and sixth at home as the Cubs open a three-game weekend series against Arizona. In his last outing May 29, he allowed one run on four hits over seven innings in a 7-2 victory over the Phillies. Lackey is 3-0 with a 3.46 ERA in four starts against the Diamondbacks. He is one of six active pitchers with at least 2,000 strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He has a knack for the spectacular. He had himself a wonderful day and then the homer. That was a big play in the game.” -- Manager Joe Maddon on INF Javier Baez, who made a pair of spectacular plays and went 2-for-4 with a home run Thursday.