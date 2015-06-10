Preview: Cubs at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers aim for a fourth consecutive victory when they try to wrap up a quick two-game sweep of the visiting Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. The Tigers breezed to a 6-0 victory in the series opener and have outscored their opponents 19-5 in three games since ending an eight-game losing streak.

Every player in Detroit’s lineup had at least one hit, with Miguel Cabrera going 3-for-3 to pace a 13-hit attack in the opener. Chicago, meanwhile, stranded nine baserunners while having its two-game winning streak snapped. The Cubs haven’t won at Detroit since July 7, 2001, dropping their last five visits. Detroit’s Shane Greene might be pitching for his spot in the rotation after going 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA over his last three turns.

TV: 7:08 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (5-4, 3.04 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Shane Greene (4-5, 5.40)

Arrieta snapped his three-start winless streak last time out, striking out eight while holding Washington to one run over six innings. The 29-year-old has racked up 75 strikeouts against 14 walks, fanning six or more in nine of his 11 starts. Arrieta is 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA in three outings against the Tigers but has allowed six runs over 11 frames in two turns at Comerica Park.

Greene has lost three straight starts, allowing 17 runs (15 earned) in 11 2/3 innings over that stretch. After surrendering five homers in 1 2/3 frames on May 30 at the Los Angeles Angels, the 26-year-old was tagged for six runs (four earned) in 4 1/3 innings against Oakland in his last turn. Greene is 2-2 with a 3.82 ERA in six home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cabrera is 3-for-9 with a homer versus Arrieta.

2. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo went 0-for-3 with a walk Tuesday, snapping his 12-game hitting streak.

3. Chicago is 22-6 when its starting pitchers record a quality start and 8-20 when they fail to do so.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Tigers 3