Montero, Cubs break out against Tigers

DETROIT -- Miguel Montero broke out of a slump, and the rest of the Chicago Cubs hitters followed their cleanup hitter’s lead.

Montero blasted a three-run homer to cap a six-run seventh inning, and he added two singles as the Cubs pounded the Detroit Tigers 12-3 Wednesday night at Comerica Park.

The Cubs catcher went hitless in six of his previous seven games prior his first multi-hit game since May 15.

“Last night, I was thinking about what was wrong,” Montero said. “I’ve been taking too many pitches right there, kind of getting caught in between. I told myself to just be more aggressive and be ready to hit from the first pitch. That’s what I did today, and it shows in the results.”

Left fielder Chris Coghlan also smacked a three-run homer as the Cubs posted a season-high run total. They were shut out the previous night.

“It was awesome to see,” Montero said. “I always say hitting is contagious. Today was a perfect example.”

Right-hander Jake Arrieta (6-4) recorded his team-high sixth win while allowing three runs in six innings and striking out eight. The Cubs finished a nine-game road trip at 5-4.

“It was a successful road trip overall,” Arrieta said. “We accomplished a lot. It’s a game-by-game situation for us. Regardless of whether we struggle or end on a high note with a victory, we’re able to put it behind us and come out ready to play the next day. That’s why we’re able to beat good teams.”

Chicago’s previous season high was 11 runs in a 12-inning victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 15.

Cubs designated hitter Mike Baxter reached base four times and scored a career-high three runs, first baseman Anthony Rizzo contributed two hits and two RBIs, and right fielder Chris Denorfia and center fielder Dexter Fowler each added two hits and an RBI.

Chicago (31-26) notched its first victory in Detroit since July 7, 2001, after five straight losses at Comerica.

Left fielder Yoenis Cespedes smashed a three-run homer in the sixth for Detroit (31-29). First baseman Miguel Cabrera went 0-for-3, ending his streak of reaching base safely at 27 games.

Detroit starter Shane Greene lost his four consecutive start, giving up five runs on seven hits in three innings. Greene (4-6) is not only in danger of losing his rotation spot, but he could be sent to the minors.

Manager Brad Ausmus refused to address his future plans for Greene, who has given up 20 earned runs in 14 2/3 innings during the four-start stretch.

“The sinker, when it comes up, really isn’t a sinker,” Ausmus said of Greene’s bread-and-butter pitch. “He was up early quite a bit with all his pitches. He made some good pitches and at times got out of trouble. In the long run, it was the pitches up that hurt.”

Cespedes’ homer gave Detroit some life, cutting Chicago’s 6-0 lead in half, but the Tigers bullpen allowed the Cubs to bat around in the seventh.

“The three-run homer kind of energized us,” Ausmus said. “When you’re trying to fight back into a game, as soon as you start giving up more runs, it saps you a little bit.”

Second baseman Addison Russell’s two-out single knocked in the first Cubs’ run in the second, and Coghlan’s eighth home run highlighted Chicago’s four-run third.

Baxter scored an unearned run in the fifth with reliever Kyle Ryan on the mound. With Baxter at first and two down, Denorfia singled to center. The ball bounced past center fielder Anthony Gose, allowing Baxter to head home for a 6-0 lead.

NOTES: Chicago had gone 37 games without getting shut out on the road until losing 6-0 to Detroit on Tuesday. ... Detroit RHP Justin Verlander, who has been on the disabled list since late March with a right triceps strain, will make his first start Saturday against Cleveland. “It’s been a long road,” he said. “I’ve worked as hard as I can and gotten back about as soon as I can. I can take some solace in that.” ... The Cubs have 15 one-run victories, the most in the majors. ... The Cubs’ four-game series against Cincinnati, which begins Thursday, ends a stretch of 20 games against non-division opponents. ... Detroit’s .631 winning percentage since 2006 in interleague play ranks second in the majors behind only Boston (.645). ... Tigers DH Victor Martinez, who is on the disabled list with left knee inflammation, took batting practice for the second straight day. “Yesterday, he was really driving the ball. Today, he was good as well,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He was hitting the ball with much more authority, and there was more distance.”