Preview: Cubs at Twins

The Minnesota Twins look to stay perfect on their current homestand when they host the Chicago Cubs for the second contest of a three-game interleague series Saturday. The Twins have won three straight against National League Central opponents to begin the eight-game stand, improving to 23-12 at home this season.

Minnesota’s Trevor Plouffe had two hits and four RBIs to lead the way in a 7-2 victory in Friday’s series opener and is 8-for-15 with nine RBIs in four career games against the Cubs. The Twins hope to provide some support for rookie right-hander Trevor May after scoring a total of four runs in the past three games he has started. Cubs left-hander Jon Lester returns to the familiarity of pitching in an American League park, though it’s far from one of his favorite venues — he is 0-2 with a 6.05 ERA in three career outings at Target Field. Minnesota’s Torii Hunter (14-for-28) and Joe Mauer (8-for-23) have enjoyed success against Lester.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ABC 7 (Chicago), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (4-5, 3.99 ERA) vs. Twins RH Trevor May (4-5, 4.26)

Lester has lost three straight decisions, but he snapped out of a recent tailspin with a strong outing in his last turn. The 31-year-old held Cincinnati to one run over seven innings Sunday but didn’t get a decision in the Cubs’ 2-1 win. Lester is 3-4 with a 3.86 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) against the Twins, but he has won the last two meetings - allowing only one run over 15 1/3 innings in two starts against Minnesota last season.

May has lost his last two starts after giving up three runs over five innings in a 3-2 loss at St. Louis on Monday. The 25-year-old has been reliable, permitting more than three runs only three times in 12 starts and only once in his last six outings. May, who has never faced the Cubs, is 2-3 with a 3.92 ERA in seven home starts in 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins CF Byron Buxton went 0-for-4 Friday and is 2-for-20 with seven strikeouts in six games since being called up from Double-A.

2. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant went 0-for-4 in the series opener to snap his 14-game hitting streak.

3. Minnesota has not committed an error in its past eight games, its longest streak since a nine-game stretch last July.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Twins 2