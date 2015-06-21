Preview: Cubs at Twins

The Chicago Cubs have not won or lost more than two straight games in more than a month and that trend has continued during their latest foray into interleague play. Chicago looks to move to .500 on the season against American League opponents when it visits the Minnesota Twins in Sunday’s finale of a three-game series.

Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro has had an eventful two games, making a huge fielding blunder to allow two runs to score in Friday’s 7-2 loss, but he atoned with a two-run single in the 10th inning of Saturday’s 4-1 victory. “Every day is a new day,” Castro said after helping Chicago improve to 7-3 in extra innings this season and snap Minnesota’s three-game winning streak. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is 4-for-9 with two homers and three RBIs in the series after going 2-for-25 in his previous six games. Two pitchers coming off forgettable outings square off as Chicago’s Jake Arrietta opposes Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, ABC 7 (Chicago), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (6-5, 3.40 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (4-5, 3.33)

Arrieta created his own problems in his last outing, walking a season-high six batters and compounding it by serving up a three-run homer in a 6-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians. He had won his previous two starts - both on the road - by going six innings in each and allowing a combined six runs while striking out 16. Arrieta has made four career starts against the Twins, logging a 2-1 record with a 4.09 ERA.

Despite recording a quality start, Gibson remained winless in his last four outings after permitting three runs on six hits over six innings in a 3-2 loss at St. Louis. He struggled in his previous two turns at home versus Kansas City and Milwaukee, giving up five runs in each and surrendering four homers. Gibson has never faced the Cubs, although he has been unable to solve Dexter Fowler, who is 3-for-4 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant is 0-for-8 in the series, the first time he’s been hitless in consecutive games since May 2-3.

2. Twins C Kurt Suzuki homered Saturday - his first since April 18 - to extend his hitting streak to six games.

3. Chicago’s Kyle Schwarber, who will be returned to the minors after Sunday, is 7-for-18 in his first five major-league games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Twins 3