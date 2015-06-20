Cubs 4, Twins 1 (10)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Starlin Castro’s two-run single in the top of the 10th inning lifted the Chicago Cubs to a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Saturday.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Cubs and ended Minnesota’s three-game winning streak.

Castro, who had an embarrassing mental error in the first inning of the game on Friday that allowed a run to score in an eventual 7-2 loss, got a bit of redemption, following an intentional walk that loaded the bases for him with one out in the 10th.

Castro, the Cubs’ shortstop, smacked the first pitch he saw from Twins reliever Blaine Boyer into center field, scoring Dexter Fowler and Anthony Rizzo.

Chris Denorfia added an RBI single off Boyer later in the inning, giving the Cubs a three-run advantage.

Boyer took the loss, allowing three earned runs on three hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

Neither starter figured into the final decision, but each was solid. Chicago’s Jon Lester pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing only three hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Minnesota right-hander Trevor May lasted six innings, giving up one run on seven hits and two walks while also striking out seven.

Cubs closer Hector Rondon worked around a one-out single in the bottom of the 10th for his 12th save.

Jason Motte (4-1) got the win by pitching a scoreless inning of relief.

Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki gave the Twins a 1-0 lead with a solo home run into the upper deck in left field in the second inning.

The Cubs rallied with three consecutive two-out hits in the third, the final one a double down the left field line by Rizzo, tying the game, 1-1.

Chicago put runners on the corners with nobody out against May in the sixth, but the young right-hander got three strikeouts to escape the jam with the game still tied.

NOTES: Cubs OF Jorge Soler was favoring his injured ankle during batting practice on Friday evening. Soler was feeling good enough on Saturday to do some pre-game running and could soon be ready for a rehab assignment. ... Twins SS Eduardo Nunez was not in the lineup after taking a pitch to the knuckles on Friday. Nunez stayed in the game but was sore afterward. He was available off the bench on Saturday. ... The Cubs and Twins will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday at Target Field. Chicago right-hander Jake Arrieta (6-5, 3.40 ERA) will oppose Minnesota right-hander Kyle Gibson (4-5, 3.33 ERA).