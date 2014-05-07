Preview: Cubs at White Sox

After taking a pair of games at Wrigley Field, the Chicago White Sox try to move a step closer to avenging last year’s sweep in the Crosstown Cup series when their four-game set with the Chicago Cubs shifts to U.S. Cellular Field on Wednesday. The White Sox have won a season-high three straight while the Cubs have dropped three in a row. The South Siders need a win to clinch the season series for the fifth time in the last six years. The Cubs outscored the White Sox 32-8 in last year’s series, but the script has flipped this time around. The Cubs have scored only two runs over 21 innings in the first two games. The White Sox look to John Danks to continue that trend, but the southpaw hasn’t always enjoyed pitching in his home park - he’s 30-40 with a 4.37 ERA in 93 career starts there.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN (Cubs), WCIU (White Sox)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Travis Wood (2-3, 3.35 ERA) vs. Cubs LH John Danks (2-2, 5.00)

Wood has recorded quality starts in four of his six outings this season and has won two of his last three starts. The 27-year-old turned in a solid outing against St. Louis on Friday, allowing three runs - two earned - on six hits over seven innings. Wood is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two starts against the White Sox and is trying to beat them for the third straight season.

Danks began the campaign with four straight quality starts but has taken big steps backward in each of his last two outings. He labored through five innings his last time out, surrendering eight runs and 10 hits in a 12-5 loss at Cleveland. Danks is 3-2 with a 3.06 ERA in six starts against the Cubs, who roughed him up for four runs in four frames to hand him a loss last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox relievers have allowed only two earned runs in 34 2/3 innings over the last 10 games and surrendered just three hits in nine frames in the series.

2. The Cubs are 0-12 when scoring two or fewer runs.

3. Cubs RHP Pedro Strop was tagged for three runs in one-third of an inning Tuesday before leaving with a groin injury. He will undergo an MRI on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Cubs 2