Preview: Cubs at White Sox

The Chicago Cubs’ pitching staff has carried them at times while their promising young hitters struggled through rough patches. The bats, though, might be waking up in time for a cross-town trip for a three-game interleague series with the rival Chicago White Sox.

The surging Cubs hit five home runs in a 9-2 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday, wrapping up a 7-0 homestand with their 13th victory in 14 games. Rookie Kyle Schwarber hit two of the Cubs’ blasts Thursday, snapping out of an 0-for-12 skid with his second multi-homer game in 31 career contests. While the Cubs have grabbed a firm hold on the second National League wild card and are closing in on Pittsburgh for the top spot, the White Sox are trying to stay afloat in a crowded AL wild-card race. The South Siders have won three straight following a stretch of eight losses in 10 games, but there are four teams between them and the Los Angeles Angels, who hold the second spot.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago (Cubs), WGN (White Sox)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (6-5, 3.73 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (8-7, 4.62)

Hendricks aims for his third consecutive victory as he looks to match last season’s win total. The 25-year-old has been inconsistent in his sophomore campaign but followed up seven innings of one-run ball in a win at Milwaukee with a decent outing Saturday against San Francisco, allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings. Hendricks is facing the White Sox for the second time after tossing seven scoreless innings in a no-decision July 10 at Wrigley Field.

Samardzija’s rocky campaign has taken a sharp turn for the worse in his last two starts. The 30-year-old has failed to get through five innings in each of his last two turns, allowing nine runs in a loss to the New York Yankees before giving up seven in a defeat at Kansas City on Saturday. Samardzija is 4-3 with a 3.82 ERA in 10 home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant is 10-for-33 during a 10-game hitting streak, the longest active streak in the NL.

2. The White Sox have won four straight home games, matching their season high.

3. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 20-for-48 with six home runs, 15 RBIs, 12 runs and four doubles in his last 14 games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, White Sox 4