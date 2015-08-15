Preview: Cubs at White Sox

The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of their longest winning streak since 2008 and look to continue solidifying their postseason prospects with the second of three road games against the crosstown rival White Sox on Saturday. The Cubs have won eight straight and 14 of 15 to pull within 1 1/2 games of Pittsburgh for the top National League wild-card spot, while the White Sox have dropped nine of their last 14.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon seems to be making all the right moves lately — he gave Starlin Castro his first career start at second base Friday and the recently-benched former All-Star went 3-for-4 and had a solid day with the glove in a 6-5 victory. “There’s a lot of good stuff going on in that clubhouse right now,” Maddon told reporters. “Everybody is contributing.” Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta looks to duplicate his dominance over the White Sox on July 12, when he struck out nine and allowed one run and two hits in a complete-game victory. White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana hopes to avoid being dealt another defeat by the Cubs, who handed him his last loss when he gave up three runs over 7 1/3 innings and was outdueled by Arrieta.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ABC 7 (Cubs), CSN Chicago (White Sox)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (13-6, 2.38 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Jose Quintana (6-9, 3.59)

Arrieta has tossed 10 straight quality starts, going 7-1 with a 1.23 ERA over the dominant stretch. The 29-year-old has racked up 69 strikeouts over that span while issuing 18 walks and allowing only one home run. He has not allowed a run in either of his last two starts, holding playoff contenders Pittsburgh and San Francisco to six hits over 14 2/3 innings.

Quintana has posted 12 quality starts in his last 14 outings, but he failed to do so last time out, allowing four runs in 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision at Kansas City. The 26-year-old hasn’t lost in his last five starts, but the White Sox have dropped three of those contests and are 9-14 in his starts this season. Quintana is 0-2 with a 3.54 ERA in three starts against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant is 13-for-37 during an 11-game hitting streak, the longest active streak in the NL.

2. White Sox CF Adam Eaton went 2-for-4 with a homer Friday and has hit safely in 22 of his last 26 games, going 34-for-99 with four homers and 23 runs scored during that stretch.

3. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 21-for-51 with four doubles, seven homers and 16 RBIs in his last 15 games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, White Sox 1