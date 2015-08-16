Preview: Cubs at White Sox

The red-hot Chicago Cubs look to match their longest winning streak in 14 years as they go for a three-game sweep of the host Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Cubs made it nine consecutive wins with a 6-3 victory on Saturday to improve to 15-1 in their last 16 games - their hottest stretch since winning 12 in a row and 15 of 16 in 2001.

The White Sox look to cool off their torrid city rivals behind Chris Sale, who dominated the Cubs last month at Wrigley Field. Sale struck out 10 and limited the Cubs to one run and six hits over seven innings on July 11 in his lone career start against them. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who had a pair of hits off Sale in that matchup, is sizzling during the 15-1 run as he’s gone 23-for-55 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs. Recent acquisition Dan Haren will get the start for the Cubs, who remain 1 1/2 games behind Pittsburgh for the top wild card in the National League.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago (Cubs), WGN (White Sox)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Dan Haren (8-7, 3.55 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (10-7, 3.47)

Haren, acquired from Miami at the trade deadline, notched his first victory as a Cub and second win overall since June 3 by holding Milwaukee to three runs over 5 1/3 innings on Tuesday. The 34-year-old has not pitched beyond six frames in nine consecutive starts and continues to be victimized by the long ball, surrendering nine homers in his last five turns. Haren is 1-1 with a 3.80 ERA at U.S. Cellular Field.

Sale got back on track in his last outing, limiting the Los Angeles Angels to two runs and five hits over 7 1/3 innings to reach double-digit victories for the fourth consecutive season. He had been rocked for seven runs in each of his previous two outings and was tagged for a season-high 12 hits in a loss at Boston on July 30. Cubs rookie Kris Bryant has struck out in all three plate appearances against the 6-6 Sale.

WALK-OFFS

1. Bryant has hit safely in 12 straight games, the longest active streak in the NL.

2. White Sox LF Melky Cabrera is 1-for-14 over his last three games.

3. Cubs rookie LF Kyle Schwarber recorded a run-scoring single Saturday, his 14th RBI in the last 10 games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 4, Cubs 3