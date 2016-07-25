Preview: Cubs at White Sox

The notion of a Windy City showdown in the World Series has lost a lot of steam, but the Crosstown Series that begins Monday at U.S. Cellular Field still holds plenty of intrigue. The Chicago White Sox hope to make a statement when they host the first-place Chicago Cubs for two games on the South Side before the series moves to Wrigley Field for the final two contests.

The Cubs have reclaimed the best record in the National League after earning their third straight series victory with a 6-5 comeback win at Milwaukee on Sunday. The White Sox once owned the best record in the American League, but they have been trending in the wrong direction. They dropped a season-worst four games below .500 after losing eight of nine, but two walk-off wins Sunday give them some momentum going into the rivalry. Adam Eaton ended the White Sox’s suspended game from Saturday night with an RBI single and scored on Melky Cabrera’s game-ending single in Sunday’s regularly-scheduled contest to lift the White Sox to their first back-to-back wins in nearly three weeks.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ABC 7 (Cubs), CSN Chicago (White Sox)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (12-4, 2.60 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Miguel Gonzalez (2-5, 4.41)

Arrieta ended a streak of four outings without a quality start last time out, holding the New York Mets to one run and five hits over seven innings in a no-decision. The 30-year-old commanded his pitches much better than his past few starts, striking out eight and walking one. Arrieta is 3-1 with a 3.82 ERA in six starts against the White Sox, including a pair of victories last season.

Gonzalez has posted four straight quality starts, but owns just one win over his last seven outings. The 32-year-old limited Seattle to three runs over six innings Wednesday, but the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead. Gonzalez faced the Cubs in 2014 and took a tough-luck loss despite allowing two runs over 6 1/3 frames.

1. Cubs 3B/OF Kris Bryant is 9-for-29 during a seven-game hitting streak but has not homered in a season-high 14 games dating to July 5.

2. White Sox OF Melky Cabrera is 14-for-38 with a homer during a nine-game hitting streak, but he is 1-for-11 versus Arrieta.

3. Cubs SS Addison Russell left Sunday’s game with a bruised left heel but told reporters the injury is not serious.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, White Sox 2