Preview: Cubs at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have recorded three straight walk-off wins for the first time in nearly 54 years, but if they make it four in a row they’ll probably have to do so against one of the most feared relievers in baseball. The White Sox look to continue their hot streak Tuesday against the visiting Chicago Cubs, who will have fire-balling closer Aroldis Chapman at their disposal for the second of a four-game series.

The Cubs added another piece to their revamped bullpen Monday, acquiring Chapman from the Yankees for a four-player package including top prospect Gleyber Torres. Chapman is expected to take over the closer role from Hector Rondon and further solidify the Cubs’ bullpen. Fellow left-hander Mike Montgomery, another recent addition, was the losing pitcher in Monday’s 5-4 defeat, allowing Tyler Saladino’s game-ending RBI single in the ninth after the Cubs had rallied to erase a 4-0 deficit. The White Sox hope to provide some rare run support for right-hander James Shields after totaling just one run in the last three games he has started.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Chicago (Cubs), WGN (White Sox)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (9-6, 2.27 ERA) vs. White Sox RH James Shields (4-12, 4.99)

Hendricks arguably has been the Cubs’ most consistent starter all season, and he has been especially dominant of late. The 26-year-old limited the Mets to seven hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings in a win Wednesday, improving to 5-0 with a 0.72 ERA over his last seven outings (six starts). Hendricks has a 4.35 ERA in two starts against the White Sox but did not earn a decision in either meeting.

Shields’ tenure with the White Sox got off to a disastrous start, but he has recorded five straight quality starts and posted a 2.10 ERA over that span. The 34-year-old has just two wins to show for it, though, and has lost three straight starts after taking the loss despite limiting Detroit to two runs over six innings Thursday. Shields is 1-0 with a 3.72 ERA in three starts against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B/OF Kris Bryant is 11-for-34 during an eight-game hitting streak but has gone a season-high 15 games without a home run dating to July 5.

2. White Sox LF Melky Cabrera is 15-for-40 with a homer during a 10-game hitting streak.

3. Since interleague play began in 1997, 60 of the 105 meetings between the crosstown rivals have been decided by three runs or fewer.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, White Sox 3