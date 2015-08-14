Cubs 6, White Sox 5

CHICAGO -- Chris Coghlan hit two home runs, including the first of back-to-back homers in the fifth inning, to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 6-5 win against the crosstown rival Chicago White Sox on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field.

The Cubs (66-48) won for the eighth straight time to set a season high and prevailed for the 14th time in their last 15 games. They evened the season series with the White Sox at two games apiece.

The Cubs handed Jeff Samardzija a loss after a rough outing for the right-hander against his former team. Coghlan led the charge by going 2-for-4 with four RBIs and hitting long homers in the third and fifth innings.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who went 1-for-3, also took Samardzija deep with a solo homer in the fifth. He launched his deep to right field right after Coghlan rounded the bases, and that run wound up being the winning margin thanks to the Cubs’ bullpen.

Four relievers didn’t allow a run after taking over for starter Kyle Hendricks with one out in the fourth.

They combined to throw 5 2/3 scoreless innings to preserve the slim lead, with left-hander Clayton Richard earning the win for his two innings.

Right-hander Pedro Strop was credited with a hold for stranding the tying run on second in the eighth with back-to-back strikeouts, and right-hander Hector Rondon pitched the ninth for his 20th save, retiring the heart of the White Sox lineup in order.

Center fielder Adam Eaton went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and right fielder Avisail Garcia went 1-for-5 with a two-run double to lead the White Sox (54-59), who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Each starter struggled and quickly watched pitch counts and runs allowed elevate.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead against Samardzija with two hits and a walk in the first inning, only to watch Hendricks allow two runs and two hits in the bottom half -- highlighted by Garcia’s two-run double.

Coghlan’s three-run homer off Samardzija put the Cubs back up 4-2 in the third, but the Sox again overcame the deficit by getting to Hendricks. They had three runs and five hits in the bottom of the fourth, with Eaton’s two-run homer to left field putting the White Sox back in front 5-4.

Hendricks didn’t escape the inning and was relieved by Richard after allowing all five runs, eight hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Not to be outdone, Samardzija quickly gave up the lead again in the fifth when he allowed back-to-back solo homers by Coghlan and Rizzo to put the Cubs ahead 6-5.

NOTES: The White Sox activated INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio (oblique strain) from the 15-day disabled list and optioned INF/OF Leury Garcia to Triple-A Charlotte. ... The White Sox announced that OF Micker Adolpho, 18, has undergone season-ending surgery to repair a fractured fibula. Adolpho, a highly rated prospect who was signed in July 2013, was injured sliding into a base during an Arizona League game. He’s expected to be fully recovered by spring training next year. ... Cubs manager Joe Maddon said RHP Rafael Soriano, who’s on the 15-day DL with right shoulder inflammation, is close to starting a minor league rehab assignment. ... The White Sox honored legendary former SS Minnie Minoso and pitcher Billy Pierce by wearing throwback uniforms from the 1959 season. All White Sox players and coaches wore Minoso’s No. 9 for the game. Minoso died March 1 at age 90. Pierce died July 31 at age 88. The Cubs wore their 1959 road uniforms.