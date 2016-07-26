White Sox win on Saladino's RBI in ninth

CHICAGO -- Tyler Saladino delivered a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 5-4 win over their crosstown rival Chicago Cubs on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

Saladino's game-winner off of newly acquired Cubs reliever Mike Montgomery scored J.B. Shuck, who led off the inning with a single for the White Sox (49-50).

Shuck advanced into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt before Saladino came through on an 0-2 pitch with the single up the middle that center fielder Matt Szczur failed to field cleanly.

The Cubs (59-39) rallied from a two-run deficit in the ninth inning to tie the game at 4-4. Javier Baez led off the inning with a double and then stole third before he scored when Dexter Fowler lined an RBI single off first baseman Jose Abreu's glove.

Fowler advanced to third on a single by Kris Bryant, who was thrown out by left fielder Melky Cabrera while attempting to advance to second on the hit.

Anthony Rizzo delivered with an RBI single before Willson Contreras reached on a single to give the Cubs runners on first and second with two outs. But with the go-ahead run on second, White Sox reliever Dan Jennings (1-0) struck out Jason Heyward to end the inning.

Todd Frazier's three-run homer, his 29th of the season, off of Cubs' ace Jake Arrieta with two outs in the sixth inning gave the White Sox a 4-0 lead after White Sox starter Miguel Gonzalez had protected a one-run lead from the third inning on.

The Cubs trimmed the deficit to two runs in the seventh inning when Miguel Montero doubled and Baez followed with a two-run home run off of Gonzalez.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an Adam Eaton RBI single that scored Saladino, who doubled off of Arrieta with one out.

The White Sox's defense aided Gonzalez in keeping the Cubs off the board.

Cabrera robbed Bryant of a first-inning home run with a leaping catch in left field. Cabrera extended his glove over the wall and snagged Bryant's long fly ball.

In the third, second baseman Saladino threw out Baez at the plate after a Bryant single to left field. Cabrera first threw home, and Baez initially stopped at third base. However, when Bryant intentionally attempted to get caught in a rundown, Baez -- who singled earlier in the inning -- attempted to score. After successfully eluding the tag of catcher Dioner Navarro, Baez failed to touch the plate and was tagged out when he tried to get back.

NOTES: White Sox LHP Chris Sale will start Thursday against the Cubs after he finishes serving a five-day suspension for cutting up throwback jerseys the team was scheduled to wear Saturday. ... White Sox 2B Brett Lawrie missed his third consecutive start due to a hamstring injury, but he was available to play in an emergency situation, manager Robin Ventura said. ... New Cubs LHP Aroldis Chapman will join the team Tuesday after being acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees on Monday. ... Cubs CF Dexter Fowler filled the designated hitter role Monday, one day after he did not play against the Milwaukee Brewers due to hamstring tightness. Manager Joe Maddon said Fowler likely will return to center field on Tuesday. ... Cubs SS Addison Russell was back in the lineup Monday after leaving the Sunday game because of right foot soreness.