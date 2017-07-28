Schwarber powers Cubs past White Sox

CHICAGO -- Kyle Schwarber went 3-for-4 with a triple, two home runs and four RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs cruised to a 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night.

Anthony Rizzo also homered as the Cubs won their ninth consecutive road game. The Cubs (54-47) climbed a season-high seven games above .500 and took three out of four games from the White Sox to win the annual crosstown series for the first time since 2013.

Jose Abreu homered twice in a losing effort. Willy Garcia also hit a solo home run for the White Sox (39-60), who lost for the 12th time in the past 13 games.

Cubs left-hander Jon Lester (8-6) allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings.

White Sox right-hander Mike Pelfrey (3-8) gave up five runs on six hits in five innings.

Schwarber capped his fourth career multiple-homer game when he crushed a solo home run into the right field bleachers in the eighth inning to make it 6-2. The blast marked Schwarber's 17th home run of the season, exceeding his rookie total of 16 home runs in 2015.

Two innings earlier, the 235-pound slugger showcased his athleticism with a run-scoring triple. Schwarber slid feet-first into third base after his line drive caromed off the left field wall.

Abreu finished the scoring with a blast to straightaway center field for his second home run of the game and his 18th of the season.

The White Sox grabbed a 1-0 lead on a solo shot by Garcia in the third inning. He clubbed a 3-2 pitch into the bleachers in left-center field for his second home run of the season and first since May 20.

Rizzo evened the score at 1 in the fourth with his team-leading 24th home run. Pelfrey elevated a pitch over the plate, and Rizzo turned on it for a towering shot that traveled an estimated 432 feet.

After Willson Contreras drew a walk as the next batter, Schwarber hit a two-run, opposite-field home run to put the Cubs on top 3-1.

The White Sox struck back on a booming home run by Abreu -- his 17th of the season -- to trim the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth.

Bryant increased the Cubs' lead to 4-2 with a sacrifice fly that scored Albert Almora in the fifth.

NOTES: The White Sox dealt LHP Dan Jennings to the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league 1B Casey Gillaspie. Jennings, 30, went 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA in 48 games for Chicago. ... Cubs OF Jon Jay remained in the game despite being hit in the helmet by a pitch in the sixth inning. Trainers met with Jay for several moments before determining that he was OK to keep playing. ... White Sox OF Avisail Garcia (sprained right thumb) was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to July 26. ... Cubs OF Kyle Schwarber served as designated hitter for the second straight game. ... White Sox LHP Aaron Bummer made his major league debut in the eighth, and he allowed one run in one inning. The team purchased Bummer's contract from Triple-A Charlotte to fill Jennings' roster spot.