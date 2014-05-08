Konerko drives in 3 in Sox win against Cubs

CHICAGO -- It seemed like old times for Paul Konerko on Wednesday.

The 16-year Chicago White Sox veteran, playing in his final inter-league series against the Chicago Cubs, doubled in three runs in an 8-3 victory at U.S. Cellular Field.

Second baseman Gordon Beckham, meanwhile, continued to swing a hot bat with a go-ahead homer for the second straight night as the White Sox claimed their third straight victory over the Cubs.

“Beck had this big homer, he’s been swinging it pretty good, and power wise it’s a nice time to have it come,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “And Paulie, we load the bases for him and he’s been doing that his whole career. ... He gets a charge out of that.”

Beckham, just two weeks off the disabled list, clubbed a three-run home run off Cubs left-hander Travis Wood with two out in the fourth while Konerko, 2-for-3 as designated hitter, doubled in three more runs in the fifth.

On Tuesday, Beckham hit a solo shot in the eighth inning to give the White Sox a 2-1 lead on the way to a 3-1 victory over the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Right-hander John Danks (3-2) collected the win Wednesday as the White Sox claimed their third straight this week over the Cubs. Wood (2-4) worked just four innings in the loss.

First baseman Jose Abreu went 3-for-5 with two runs scored while Konerko finished with three RBIs and scored a run.

Konerko, a longtime Cubs nemesis, played in 73 of 96 all-time games in the series with a .300 average with 20 home runs and 59 all-time RBIs.

“It’s not so much the quantity it’s just you hope when you do something good it matters in a game and it’s at the right moment,” said Konerko, playing more sparingly in his final season. “That feels good.”

Danks pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits. He struck out eight and walked just one. Danks and right-handed relievers Jake Petricka and Maikel Cleto limited the Cubs to four hits.

“I thought we were going to be a little better, back on track,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “But we really didn’t generate a lot.”

The White Sox opened a 1-0 lead in the first inning when shortstop Alexei Ramirez’s two-out single to center scored Abreu.

Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro walked to lead off the second inning, and he scored the tying run with two outs on third baseman Luis Valbuena’s double to deep left.

Wood was struck in the left thigh by a broken bat as White Sox third baseman Marcus Semien singled and reached second on an error with one out in the fourth. Wood was unhurt and continued to pitch.

One out later, Beckham slammed his second homer of the season to left, driving home right fielder Moises Sierra and catcher Adrian Nieto for a 4-1 White Sox lead.

Cubs designated hitter Mike Olt got one back in the fifth, leading off with a solo home run to left off Danks to cut the White Sox’s lead to 4-2.

Later in the inning, the Cubs had runners on first and second for center fielder Emilio Bonifacio, who lined a one-out double down the third base line to score second baseman Darwin Barney, trimming the deficit to 4-3.

The White Sox replied with three runs in the fifth. They loaded the bases with no outs for Konerko, who lined a three-run double to the left field corner for a 7-3 lead.

That was it for Wood. Right-hander Brian Schlitter entered and gave up a one-out single to Semien, scoring Konerko to make it 8-3.

Wood worked four-plus innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits. He walked five and struck out three in his worst outing of the season.

“Travis threw a lot of pitches in the first,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “I thought he was settling down and obviously was not able to get through the fifth and that big damage. But he was trying to grind through it.”

Renteria was ejected for the third time this season after arguing with plate umpire Tom Woodring during the pitching change.

NOTES: The Cubs placed RHP Pedro Strop on the 15-day disabled list due to a left groin strain and called up LHP Zac Rosscup from Triple-A Iowa. ... Cubs LHP Travis Wood made his 100th of career start. Before getting hit hard Wednesday, he was 3-3 with a 2.92 ERA in 10 previous interleague starts for the Cubs. ... The Cubs send RHP Jake Arrieta (0-0, 0.00 ERA) against White Sox RHP Scott Carroll (1-1, 0.68 ERA) in Thursday’s series finale. ... The White Sox activated 3B Conor Gillaspie from the 15-day disabled list after he completed a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte. They optioned OF Jordan Danks to Charlotte. ... Interleague play continues for the White Sox when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit for a three-game weekend series. ... The four-hit games Tuesday by 2B Gordon Beckham and OF Moises Sierra marked the second time White Sox teammates had four-hit efforts against the Cubs. A.J. Pierzynski and Alex Rios had four apiece in a 2010 game.