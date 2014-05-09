Offense helps Cubs end four-game skid

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs matched season highs as they pounded out 15 hits -- including three home runs -- in a 12-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field.

“We had a pretty good day today,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “We had some good at-bats and we had some big at-bats in some key situations.”

Shortstop Starlin Castro’s two-run homer in the fourth inning provided the winning margin while third baseman Mike Olt added a grand slam in the eighth as the Cubs ended a four-game skid and salvaged the finale of the three-game interleague series with their crosstown rivals.

Olt went 2-for-4, including his first career grand slam. First baseman Anthony Rizzo was 3-for-5 with a two-run homer while leadoff batter Ryan Kalish, right fielder Nate Schierholtz and left fielder Junior Lake also had two hits.

Cubs starter Jake Arrieta worked four innings in only his second start but had no decision while reliever Brian Schlitter (2-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings.

“I was throwing some pretty good bullets with the heater today (but) I really didn’t have a quality wrinkle to mix in,” Arrieta said. “I normally have my curveball pretty much every time out and wasn’t able to establish that for strikes early or late, so I tried to mix it up as well as I could.”

White Sox right-hander Scott Carroll (1-2) was rocked for six runs in four innings as the White Sox had their season-high four-game winning streak ended.

Shortstop Alexei Ramirez went 3-for-5 with two runs scored to pace the White Sox (18-18).

The Cubs (12-21) led 6-4 entering the eighth and added five more runs -- including Olt’s grand slam.

Second baseman Luis Valbuena was camped on third after Rizzo’s double to center with none out. While Sox reliever Maikel Cleto walked Schierholtz to load the bases and walked in a run when he hit Cubs catcher Welington Castillo with a pitch.

Ott then took Cleto’s 3-2 pitch and launched a 405-foot shot to left field for an 11-4 lead.

Castillo’s two-out single in the ninth scored Castro for the Cubs’ 12th run. White Sox left fielder Dayan Viciedo singled home Marcus Semien for one run in the ninth. The White Sox went on to load the bases but Cubs left-hander Wesley Wright struck out center fielder Alejandro De Aza with the bases loaded to end the game.

The White Sox scored twice in the second inning after putting runners on first and second. Right fielder Moises Sierra drove home shortstop Alexei Ramirez for the first run and De Aza reached third and came home on catcher Tyler Flowers’ grounder to third.

The lead was short-lived.

The Cubs erupted for three runs with none out in the third. Kalish led off with a triple to deep right and scored on Valbuena’s single to center, cutting the White Sox lead to 2-1. Rizzo followed with a home run over the center field fence for his seventh of the year. It came on Carroll’s first pitch and scored Valbuena for a 3-2 Cubs lead.

The inning was hardly over. The Cubs loaded the bases and Carroll walked Lake, bringing Schierholtz home for the inning’s fourth run.

In the fourth, Rizzo walked with one out and Castro followed with his fifth homer of the season. The two-run shot to left-center came on Carroll’s first pitch and opened a 6-2 lead.

The White Sox got two runs back in the bottom of the fourth. Flowers’ two-out RBI single to center scored Ramirez and third baseman Conor Gillaspie’s base hit to center brought home Flowers and trimmed the Cubs’ lead to 6-4.

Carroll departed after giving up two base hits with none out in the fifth, replaced by left-hander Scott Downs. Through four-plus innings, Carroll gave up six earned runs and 11 hits, walked two and struck out two.

“Tonight (Carroll) just didn’t seem to have it locating like he did in the last couple of games,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “It was a little windy. I don’t know if that has anything to do with it, but he just couldn’t control it tonight, and anytime he got it over the plate they seem to hit it hard.”

Arrietta was also pulled after four innings. He gave up four runs (three earned) and nine hits while walking one and striking out another.

NOTES: The Cubs have eight save opportunities, the fewest in the majors. ... CF Ryan Kalish was slotted in at leadoff batter for only the second time this season in place of slumping Emilio Bonifacio. Chris Coghlan batted seventh as the DH. ... The Cubs are away from Chicago for the next week, opening a weekend series in Atlanta on Friday as RHP Jason Hammel (4-1, 2.43 ERA) faces RHP Julio Teheran (2-2, 1.80 ERA). ... The White Sox bullpen -- with six right-handers and one lefty -- saw a 23 1/3-inning scoreless streak dating to May 2 against Cleveland come to an end. It was their longest scoreless streak since 1991. ... White Sox INF Marcus Semien leads the majors with three go-ahead home runs in the seventh inning or later. ... RHP Andre Rienzo (2-0, 4.50 ERA) gets the start Friday as the White Sox host Arizona in their second straight inter-league series.