Cubs connect the dots to beat White Sox

CHICAGO -- Joe Maddon likes to say that not every game for his Chicago Cubs will be a classic oil painting, but he had a different description of their 6-3 win against the rival Chicago White Sox on Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field.

“This was more like paint-by-numbers,” Maddon said, smirking. “You know, Dick Tracy? Maybe with a little glitter? Remember those? Nice victory. It wasn’t our sharpest game, but we’ll take it.”

It wasn’t the sharpest game for either team, but the Cubs liked the finished product, which was their season-high ninth straight win. The Cubs (67-48) haven’t had a nine-game winning streak since the 2008 season and haven’t won 10 straight since 2001.

They also lead the season series against the White Sox 3-2 and clinch bragging rights of Chicago by winning Sunday and sweeping this series. They’re also doing all this with a roster filled with talented rookies.

Asked if it surprised him to see a team with so many first-year players in good position to qualify for a playoff spot, White Sox manager Robin Ventura shook his head.

“Not necessarily,” Ventura said. “It depends on what kind of young players you have. It’s not like they got ‘em out of the 30th round, you know? They got some pretty good talent over there and they got other guys, veteran guys kind of mixed in there. It’s a good team. They got some good talent.”

The Cubs had enough talent to overcome two defensive errors and at least two mental errors while running the bases Saturday. They weren‘t, however, the only team that was sloppy.

The White Sox (54-60) also committed two errors, and both led to runs in the sixth inning. The Cubs’ offense did the rest.

Third baseman Kris Bryant went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 12 games and shortstop Addison Russell (2-for-3, two runs scored), designated hitter Jorge Soler (2-for-5, two RBIs), first baseman Anthony Rizzo (2-for-4, RBI) and center fielder Dexter Fowler (2-for-4, RBI) all contributed with him.

Right-hander Jake Arrieta pitched 6 2/3 innings to pick up the win and right-hander Hector Rondon worked the ninth for his 21st save. Arrieta allowed three runs and struck out five in his third straight win and seventh in his past 10 starts.

“They’re having mature at bats,” Maddon said of his young hitters. “They’re not just up there swinging like they had been earlier in the year. The at bats have gotten more mature. Definitely, they believe that we can do this. It’s kind of interesting to watch. It’s a nice little ... kind of an academic process watching it come along.”

It’s more frustrating for the White Sox (54-60), who’ve lost back-to-back games on the heels of sweeping the Los Angeles Angels earlier in the week.

This time, left-hander Jose Quintana went six innings and took the loss, while first baseman Jose Abreu led the White Sox’s offense by going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

“They’re taking advantage of everything,” Ventura said of the Cubs. “The mistakes that we made, they took advantage of and we didn‘t. They had a couple miscues there and we had some guys in scoring position that we didn’t take advantage of. You have to be able to take advantage of those when a guy like Arrieta is on the mound.”

The Cubs gained control in the seventh, when the White Sox’s bullpen took over for Quintana. Already leading 3-2, they scored three runs and had four hits against three White Sox relievers to give Arrieta a 6-2 lead to start his final inning.

Rizzo and Soler each hit run-scoring singles and catcher David Ross scored on a throwing error by White Sox shortstop Alexei Ramirez, who was trying to turn a double play.

After Arrieta left with two outs in the seventh, right-hander Justin Grimm and right-handed closer Hector Rondon combined to shut the White Sox down in the final 2 1/3 innings.

NOTES: RHP Dan Haren (8-7) gets the start, his third since being acquired from Miami, on Sunday. ... LHP Chris Sale (10-7) will start for the White Sox. ... White Sox manager Robin Ventura recently had suspicious spots on his skin removed from his face and elsewhere on his body, and he is awaiting test results to learn whether it’s skin cancer