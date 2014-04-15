FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 15, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

Cubs at Yankees, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cubs at Yankees, ppd.: Tuesday’s game between Chicago and New York was postponed because of rain.

The contest was scheduled to be made up at 1:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday as part of a day-night doubleheader. Jackie Robinson Day ceremonies originally set for Tuesday night will be held prior to Wednesday’s nightcap, set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Chicago’s Jason Hammel (2-0, 2.68 ERA) is expected to face New York’s Masahiro Tanaka (1-0, 3.21) in the first game while the Cubs’ Travis Wood (0-1, 2.92) opposes the Yankees’ Michael Pineda (1-1, 1.50) in the second. Chicago and New York have met nine times in interleague play, with the Yankees leading the series 6-3.

