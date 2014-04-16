Yankees 3, Cubs 0 (Game 1): Masahiro Tanaka struck out 10 in eight innings as host New York defeated Chicago in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Carlos Beltran homered and the Yankees manufactured two other runs while winning their third straight game. Tanaka (2-0) allowed two hits and one walk in his third strong start since joining New York as an international free agent.

Junior Lake in the second and Anthony Rizzo in the seventh delivered bunt singles for the only hits off Tanaka. Shawn Kelley worked around Rizzo’s two-out single in the ninth for his fourth save to send the Cubs to their third consecutive loss.

Beltran smacked a first-inning homer into the right-field seats against Jason Hammel (2-1), who allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings. The blast was the 362nd of Beltran’s career, breaking a tie with Joe DiMaggio for 78th place in baseball history.

New York loaded the bases on two singles and a walk in the fourth and pushed across a run on Dean Anna’s sacrifice fly to center. Brett Gardner led off the fifth with a double and came around to score on back-to-back groundouts by Beltran and Jacoby Ellsbury.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tanaka has struck out 28 batters, breaking the club mark held by Al Leiter (25 in 1987) for most strikeouts over his first three starts. … Lake was originally called out on his second-inning bunt down the third-base line but a replay challenge displayed that he beat Tanaka’s throw to first and the call was reversed. … Yankees SS Derek Jeter (quadriceps) sat out the opener but is slated to play in Game 2.