Preview: Diamondbacks at Angels

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ starting rotation, after struggled mightily over the season’s first two months, has suddenly become the team’s strength during its four-game winning streak. Jeremy Hellickson looks to continue the run Tuesday against the host Los Angeles Angels, who are back at .500 for the 14th time this season following two straight losses.

Arizona starters have combined for a 0.65 ERA during their past four games, including Monday’s 7-3 series-opening victory. The Diamondbacks could be a dangerous second-half team if their pitching keeps pace with a lineup led by outfielders A.J. Pollock (.320) and Yasmany Tomas (.325) and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who is hitting a major league-best .366 along with 18 home runs and 53 RBI. While Arizona is surging, the Angels have lost eight of 12 while committing six errors over their last three contests. Third baseman David Freese (hamstring) likely will serve as the team’s designated hitter for the third straight game Tuesday but could return to the field when the series shifts to Arizona on Wednesday.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (4-3, 5.29 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (6-4, 3.97)

Hellickson saw his streak of four straight quality starts come to an end Wednesday as he allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Dodgers. The 28-year-old struggled against the Angels as a member of the Rays last season, when he yielded four runs over 4 2/3 innings Aug. 1. The loss dropped Hellickson to 3-2 with 2.73 ERA in six career games (five starts) against the Angels.

Richards credited some mechanical tweaks for his strong start Thursday, when he bounced back from a dismal outing against the Yankees by allowing two runs over seven frames against Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old retired 19 of the last 21 batters he faced. “I am starting to get back to a good, clean delivery that gives me a chance to throw strikes around the zone,” Richards told reporters. “I like the direction it’s going.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona manager Chip Hale said OF Ender Inciarte is headed to the disabled list after straining his right hamstring in the first inning of Monday’s game.

2. Angels SS Erick Aybar is mired in a 1-for-20 slump.

3. Los Angeles is 22-9 when scoring four or more runs.

PREDICTION: Angels 6, Diamondbacks 3