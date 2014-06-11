Preview: Diamondbacks at Astros

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to maintain their recent dominance of the Houston Astros when the teams open a two-game series in Houston on Wednesday. The Diamondbacks registered a 4-1 victory over the Astros at home on Tuesday to split a two-game set in Phoenix and give Arizona 10 wins in its last 11 games against Houston. The Diamondbacks have won also won 10 of the last 11 contests on the road against the Astros, including seven in a row.

While Houston’s recent run has drawn plenty of headlines as the organization looks to rebound from three straight seasons of fewer than 60 victories, Arizona has quietly won six of eight. The Diamondbacks are 21-16 following an 8-22 start and sit 1 1/2 games out of third place in the National League West. They have been alone in last place since April 2.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Arizona), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Brandon McCarthy (1-8, 5.13 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (7-3, 2.50)

McCarthy has allowed one earned run or fewer in three of his five road starts, but gave up a combined 13 runs in 9 1/3 innings in his other two outings away from home. His last three starts have come at home in a span that saw McCarthy go 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA. The 30-year-old, who has 50 strikeouts against seven walks in his last eight appearances, is 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA in his career at Houston.

Keuchel’s outstanding run continued with six scoreless innings in a 5-4 win at Minnesota on Friday, which gave him five wins in his last six starts. He owns an impressive 1.36 ERA during that stretch and has not allowed a home run in 42 2/3 innings. The University of Arkansas product has lost both of his previous starts versus Arizona while giving up nine runs (eight earned) in 10 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros RF George Springer has missed the last two games with right knee soreness and remains day-to-day.

2. Diamondbacks OF David Peralta has hit safely in eight of nine games since coming up from Double-A Mobile on June 1.

3. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 10-for-25 with three home runs, three doubles and 10 RBIs in seven games since getting his first day off June 3.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Diamondbacks 4