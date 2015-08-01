Preview: Diamondbacks at Astros

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to remain perfect on their road trip when they visit the Houston Astros on Saturday. Arizona kicked off its nine-game trek by sweeping a three-game set at Seattle before outlasting Houston 6-4 in 10 innings Friday.

The Diamondbacks rallied from a 4-1 deficit to force extra frames, with Welington Castillo and Jake Lamb belting back-to-back homers in the 10th. Carlos Correa and Jason Castro went deep for the Astros, who also entered the series having swept their previous set. Houston has allowed five or more runs in three of its last five contests, going 3-2 in that span. Arizona is riding a six-game winning streak overall and has scored at least six runs in each of its last three contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (7-6, 4.60 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (12-5, 2.32)

Hellickson continued his stretch of effectiveness Sunday when he scattered four hits over six scoreless innings of a victory over Milwaukee. The 28-year-old native of Iowa has allowed two runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts but is just 3-3 in that span. Hellickson, who owns a 5.26 ERA on the road this season, never has faced Houston.

Keuchel is coming off his roughest turn of the season, a loss at Kansas City on Sunday in which he was tagged for five runs and 10 hits over 6 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old from Oklahoma had won four of his previous five starts - three of which were scoreless outings. Keuchel has made three career starts against Arizona, going 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. CF Carlos Gomez made his debut with the Astros a day after being acquired from Milwaukee and went 0-for-5.

2. Arizona CF A.J. Pollock left the series opener in the seventh inning with tightness in his hamstring.

3. Correa’s home run Friday was his 10th in 45 major-league games.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Diamondbacks 2