Preview: Diamondbacks at Astros

The Houston Astros attempt to post their fifth consecutive home series win when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game interleague set. Houston has won four straight home series since splitting four games with the New York Yankees from June 25-28 and hasn’t lost a set at Minute Maid Park since dropping two of three to the Chicago White Sox at the end of May.

The Astros lost the opener of this series before rolling to a 9-2 triumph Saturday as rookie phenom Carlos Correa posted his first career two-homer performance and Hank Conger added a pair of blasts, including a grand slam. Arizona was held to two hits as it had its six-game winning streak come to a halt. Aaron Hill and Jarrod Saltalamacchia each recorded a single as the Diamondbacks fell to 4-1 on their 10-game road trip. Arizona is likely to be without center fielder A.J. Pollock for a second straight game because of tightness behind his left knee.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (3-5, 2.70 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (12-5, 4.43)

Ray’s winless streak reached three starts Monday, when he settled for a no-decision at Seattle after allowing two runs in seven innings. The 23-year-old native of Tennessee has yielded two runs in three of his last four outings but is 1-1 in that span. Ray made his major-league debut against Houston on May 6, 2014 while with Detroit, giving up one run and five hits in 5 1/3 frames en route to victory.

McHugh won his third straight start Tuesday despite surrendering five runs on seven hits and four walks in five innings against the Los Angeles Angels. The 28-year-old Illinois native yielded a total of three runs over 13 frames in his previous two triumphs. McHugh lost his only career start against Arizona on Sept. 21, 2013, when he was tagged for six runs and 11 hits in five innings while with Colorado.

WALK-OFFS

1. Correa has belted 12 home runs in his first 46 major-league games.

2. Houston CF Carlos Gomez went 3-for-5 on Saturday after going hitless in five at-bats in his Astros debut a day earlier.

3. Astros RHP Mike Fiers is expected to make his debut with the team Tuesday against Texas.

PREDICTION: Astros 5, Diamondbacks 3