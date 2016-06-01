Preview: Diamondbacks at Astros

The Houston Astros were 11 games below .500 and headed toward a lost season when the decision was made to move right fielder George Springer into the leadoff spot. The ascension to the top of the order has jump-started the Astros as Springer has gone 16-for-35 with three homers and Houston has won seven of eight games since the move entering Wednesday's third contest of a home-and-home, four-game series against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

Springer went 6-for-8 with four runs scored and five RBIs in two wins in Phoenix and he finished a triple shy of the cycle with four RBIs in Tuesday's 8-5 victory over the Diamondbacks. Springer has four three-hit outings during the stretch plus one two-hit game while raising his batting average 34 points to .288. Arizona has lost six of its last eight games and has given up eight or more runs in five of the six defeats. Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had three hits on Tuesday as he continues to recover from a slow start by batting .404 with three homers and 13 RBIs over the past 14 contests.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (2-4, 4.67 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (3-3, 5.20)

Ray has lost four of his last five decisions after losing to San Diego in his last start. He struck out eight in just 4 2/3 innings but was touched up for five runs and nine hits, including two homers. Ray is 1-1 with a 4.30 ERA in three career starts against Houston and has struggled with Jose Altuve (4-for-8), Springer (3-for-4) and Jason Castro (3-for-8).

Fiers was pounded for seven runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings while losing to the Los Angeles Angels in his last turn. The runs were the most he has allowed this season and the short stint marked the third time in five starts that he worked less than five innings. Fiers is 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA in three career outings against the Diamondbacks and he has experienced issues with Goldschmidt (3-for-8, one homer and two doubles).

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros 2B Altuve is 8-for-16 over the past three games after failing to have a multi-hit outing in the previous nine contests.

2. Arizona OF Brandon Drury is 1-for-11 over the last four contests.

3. Houston CF Carlos Gomez (ribcage) was activated from the disabled list and went 1-for-3 with a run scored on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Astros 9, Diamondbacks 5