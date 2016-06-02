Preview: Diamondbacks at Astros

Two big-name pitchers who have underachieved this season will take the mound when the Houston Astros host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday afternoon in the finale of their four-game, home-and-home series. Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel of the Astros dropped five straight decisions before winning his last outing, while Diamondbacks off-season marquee signee Zack Greinke has begun settling in with three consecutive victories.

Keuchel went through a seven-start winless stretch before giving up two runs and three hits in seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday as he tries to regain his 20-win form of last season. Greinke posted a 6.16 ERA through his first five starts with Arizona as he perhaps struggled with the pressure that comes with landing a six-year, $206.5 million contract. The Astros have won the first three games of the series - and five straight overall - after the red-hot George Springer hit his first career walk-off homer in the 11th inning on Wednesday for a 5-4 victory. Springer - who is 8-for-13 in the series - is 19-for-40 with four blasts in nine games since moving into the leadoff spot, and the Astros are 8-1 during that span.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (6-3, 4.71 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (3-6, 5.58)

Greinke has allowed only 16 hits during his three-start winning streak and has won six of his last seven decisions. He has given up more than three runs on five occasions already this season after doing so just twice all last year, when he went 19-3 with a 1.66 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Greinke is 4-2 with a 3.16 ERA in seven career starts against Houston and has been hit hard by Jose Altuve (8-for-15, one homer) and Luis Valbuena (10-for-23, one homer).

Keuchel registered a horrific 7.78 ERA during his drought, giving up five or more runs five times. He has a 1.47 WHIP and .279 batting average allowed this season after posting 1.02 and .217, respectively, last year. Keuchel is 3-2 with a 3.90 ERA in five career starts against Arizona and has shut down Paul Goldschmidt (2-for-13, eight strikeouts).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks have dropped seven of their last nine games, allowing an average of 7.3 runs during the stretch.

2. Altuve has recorded four consecutive multi-hit performances, going 10-for-20 in those contests.

3. Arizona LF David Peralta (wrist) participated in an extended spring training game Wednesday and will play at Triple-A Reno over the weekend prior to joining the Diamondbacks as soon as Monday.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Astros 3