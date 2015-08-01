Castillo powers Diamondbacks past Astros in 10th

HOUSTON -- On the heels of a road series against the Seattle Mariners where all three of his hits cleared the fence, Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Welington Castillo proved that his power can travel across multiple time zones.

Castillo capped a three-hit performance with a leadoff home run in the top of the 10th inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.

Castillo finished a triple shy of the cycle for the Diamondbacks (50-51), who extended their winning streak to a season-high six games while snapping the Astros’ seven-game home winning streak. Castillo (3-for-5, three runs) had a single and a double before lining the first pitch from right-hander Pat Neshek (3-2) just inside the left-field pole.

“It feels good,” Castillo said. “I can’t explain it honestly; just being me. I am seeing the ball better and looking for my pitch and being confident at the plate, not chasing a bad pitch. I just feel comfortable at the plate, and my timing is good.”

Third baseman Jake Lamb added his third home run of the season one at-bat after Castillo hit his 11th. The Diamondbacks trailed 4-1 before scoring twice in the sixth and pulling even in the seventh when left fielder David Peralta greeted Astros left-hander Tony Sipp with an RBI single to right that scored pinch-runner Cliff Pennington with two outs.

Right-handers Addison Reed and Daniel Hudson (3-3) combined for three hitless innings of relief in advance of Arizona closer Brad Ziegler, who set the Astros (58-46) down in order in the 10th for his 18th save. Starting with right-hander Rubby De La Rosa in the sixth inning, Arizona pitchers faced the minimum over the last five innings of the contest.

“I think that’s a huge part of it,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “When you’re pitchers get you back in the dugout the offense feels like it has a chance. If they tack one on there, get a fifth run, I think our guys get a little demoralized. But getting us back in off the field helps a lot.”

The Astros flashed their ample power, and ability to quickly seize momentum, in the bottom of the fifth inning, striking suddenly against De La Rosa, who cruised through his first four innings on the mound.

With De La Rosa riding a string of seven consecutive batters retired, Houston rallied with the bottom of its order with first baseman Marwin Gonzalez dropping a perfect bunt single behind third baseman Luis Valbuena and in front of catcher Jason Castro, who was batting ninth.

Castro followed with his second three-run homer in as many nights, erasing a 1-0 deficit with an opposite-field shot to left on a 1-0 pitch. Three batters later shortstop Carlos Correa also homered to left field on a 1-0 count, pushing the Houston lead to 4-1 with his 10th home run.

“We had the lead,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “Any time you have the lead at some point late in the game, you feel like it got away from you a little bit. We didn’t play our best today. In all aspects of the game, we had a tough time answering them and it cost us the game in a couple different ways.”

But Arizona responded quickly, with Castillo producing a double after Peralta opened the sixth inning with a single off Astros right-hander Scott Feldman. The Diamondbacks capitalized on a fielding miscue from newly acquired Astros center fielder Carlos Gomez, who overran the Castillo drive into right field instead of ceding ground to right fielder Colby Rasmus. Two run-scoring groundouts later and the Diamondbacks trailed 4-3, having chased Feldman from the game.

“We’d been playing pretty well,” said Feldman, who allowed three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. “Kind of seems like it’s a game we should’ve won I feel like. Hopefully we can just come back out tomorrow, try to get one in the win column.”

NOTES: Diamondbacks general manager Dave Stewart opted to stand pat at the trade deadline. The Diamondbacks, who were six games behind the San Francisco Giants for the second National League wild card, did entertain trading for Reds closer Aroldis Chapman. ... CF Carlos Gomez, who was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, hit second in the order in his Houston debut. To make room for Gomez, the Astros optioned 1B Jon Singleton to Triple-A Fresno. Singleton hit .205/.321/.318 with one home run and six RBIs over 16 games with the Astros. ... Houston will activate RHP Mike Fiers, acquired along with Gomez, before Saturday’s game.