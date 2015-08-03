McHugh, Astros take series vs. D-backs

HOUSTON -- Collin McHugh has slowly gained renown around the American League for the effective utilization of his curveball and cutter. On Sunday, it was the Houston Astros right-hander’s fastball that paid dividends.

McHugh won his fourth consecutive decision and the Houston Astros secured yet another home series victory by defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 in the rubber match of their interleague series at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros (60-46) won or split nine consecutive home series and improved to 14-2 over their last 16 games at Minute Maid Park and 30-9 there since May 13. Houston moved a season-high 14 games over .500 for the third time, riding McHugh (13-5) for seven strong innings.

“If it’s a rubber game, and we are trying to win series, then I want to get the ball,” McHugh said. “I think anyone on our staff will tell you the same thing. Right now, we have six or seven guys that can go out there and toe the rubber for us. I think we are in a good position. I think we’ve come home and did the job at home.”

McHugh weaved in and out of trouble after surrendering consecutive doubles and falling behind 1-0 in the second inning. The second double came off the bat of Diamondbacks first baseman Jake Lamb (2-for-4) and plated catcher Wellington Castillo (2-for-4). Then McHugh stranded six baserunners over his final four innings, three in scoring position.

Diamondbacks right fielder Yasmany Tomas twice struck out with runners in scoring position to snuff threats, including in the seventh on a slider McHugh used to conclude his outing at 100 pitches. Tomas fanned on a fastball with two runners on to close the fifth inning.

”A lot of people talk about McHugh and his breaking ball, his cutter, his changeup,“ Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. ”He had some finish fastballs today in some really big at-bats where he reared back, had a little extra carry on his fastball, and got strikeouts. Those are difficult things to do.

“He had them going back and forth all day. He had (first baseman Paul) Goldschmidt, he had Tomas, he had (shortstop Nick) Ahmed, he had a couple different at-bats where the finish fastball had a little extra hop in it, and the command that he was throwing with on the outside part of the plate was the difference in the game.”

Astros left fielder Evan Gattis bashed his 17th home run of the season off Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray (3-6) leading off the fifth inning, an opposite-field shot that capped the scoring.

Houston manufactured its first run when a pair of sacrifices drove home third baseman Jed Lowrie, who opened the second with a double.

Astros center fielder Carlos Gomez delivered a two-out, two-strike two-run single off Ray in the fourth to break a 1-1 tie and record his first RBIs with the Astros. Gomez capped his first series in Houston 4-for-14.

“It’s just tough when you’ve got guys on base and you’re in those high-pressure situations all the time,” Ray said. “Eventually, it’s going to catch up to you.”

McHugh allowed one run on eight hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Ray lasted five innings for the Diamondbacks (50-53), surrendering four runs on seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Astros right-hander Luke Gregerson notched his 22nd save.

“We just didn’t do a good job,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. “It’s the way it goes. Sunday day game. Energy level wasn’t great compared to the way we’ve been playing on this road trip. We’ll have to get to the bottom of it and crank it back up for Washington. I was surprised we weren’t more competitive today.”

NOTES: Diamondbacks RF Yasmany Tomas was back in the lineup Sunday after being pulled in the sixth inning on Saturday night for failing to run out a ground ball. Tomas and Arizona manager Chip Hale expressed differing opinions on what constituted hustling regarding a grounder to first base, but the matter was settled and Tomas batted second in the series finale. ... Astros RHP Mike Fiers was activated and threw a bullpen session supervised by pitching coach Brent Strom. Fiers, who throws a four-seam fastball, changeup, curveball and cutter, will make his Astros debut on Tuesday night against the Rangers. ... Diamondbacks 2B Chris Owings was not in the starting lineup, a byproduct of an extended slump. Owings is batting .189/.211/.270 over the last 11 games, a stretch that started following his last multi-hit game on July 20 against the Marlins.