Preview: Diamondbacks at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays will look to keep their offense percolating when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in the first of a two-game interleague set. It will be the only series at Rogers Centre over a 13-game stretch for Toronto, which dropped two in a row in Baltimore over the weekend after winning seven of eight.

The Blue Jays had amassed at least 10 runs on five occasions during a seven-game span before the back-to-back losses to the Orioles cost them a shot at first place in the American League East. Third baseman Josh Donaldson was named the AL Player of the Week on Monday after batting .444 with three homers, four doubles, a triple, nine RBIs and 11 runs scored in seven contests. The Diamondbacks started their 10-game road trip in impressive fashion with a four-game sweep of Philadelphia to improve to 7-2 over their last nine games. Arizona's pitching dominated the light-hitting Phillies, allowing a combined five runs in the series.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (3-6, 4.76 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (5-2, 2.58)

Matched up against Clayton Kershaw last time out, Corbin went 6 1/3 strong innings but couldn't overcome one big mistake - a three-run homer in a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was the second quality start in three turns for Corbin, who picked up the victory with seven innings of two-run ball at the Chicago Cubs on June 5. The 26-year-old has pitched much better away from home, posting a 3-1 record and tidy 2.66 ERA in seven starts.

Estrada registered his sixth consecutive quality start last time out in Philadelphia, permitting two runs on four hits over 6 1/3 innings to stretch his unbeaten streak to nine outings. Although he's surrendered six home runs over his last five starts, Estrada is 4-0 with a total of 10 runs allowed in that span. Welington Castillo is 7-for-23 with four home runs against Estrada, who owns a 2-1 record and 1.77 ERA in six starts at Rogers Centre.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 2B Devon Travis is 13-for-27 with two homers and nine RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak.

2. Diamondbacks OF David Peralta (lower back strain) was placed on the disabled list and sent back to Arizona for an MRI exam.

3. Blue Jays SS Troy Tulowitzki, who is 4-for-12 versus Corbin, homered Sunday in his second game since coming off the DL.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Diamondbacks 3