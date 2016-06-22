Preview: Diamondbacks at Blue Jays

The Arizona Diamondbacks are perfect at the midway point of their 10-game road trip and can complete a two-game interleague sweep of the host Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon. Making their first visit to Toronto since 2004, the Diamondbacks squeezed out a 4-2 victory Tuesday to extend their winning streak to five games.

Arizona managed only three hits in the series opener but two of them left the park -- a two-run blast by Yasmany Tomás and a solo homer from Peter O'Brien. The Diamondbacks have received superb pitching on their trek, permitting a total of seven runs in the five games to improve to 21-14 on the road. Kevin Pillar accounted for both runs for the Blue Jays with a two-run double, boosting his numbers to 20-for-57 with five homers and 11 RBIs over the last 14 games. Losers of three in a row, Toronto sends eight-game winner J.A. Happ to the mound to oppose Robbie Ray on Wednesday in a matchup of left-handers.

TV: 4:07 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, Sportsnet One (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (4-5, 4.44 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (8-3, 3.41)

Ray has notched back-to-back victories, including a strong outing at Philadelphia on Friday when he allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out seven batters over six innings. He was stellar in his previous turn with 7 2/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball versus Miami, halting a four-start drought in which he absorbed three losses and allowed five homers. The 24-year-old Ray has been solid away from home, logging a 2-2 record and 3.05 ERA in seven starts.

Happ faced the Phillies one day before Ray did and dominated his former team by permitting one run (zero earned) and three hits over seven innings. The 33-year-old Happ managed to split a pair of decisions in his previous two starts despite an inability to keep the ball in the park, surrendering five homers. Happ has made five appearances (four starts) versus Arizona, posting a 2-1 mark and 1.73 ERA, but he has struggled against Rickie Weeks (8-for-19, 2 HRs).

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista, who went on the 15-day disabled list Friday, has been diagnosed with turf toe.

2. Tomas has hit eight of his 10 home runs on the road.

3. Blue Jays LHPs Brett Cecil and Franklin Morales began rehab assignments Tuesday at Class-A Dunedin.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Diamondbacks 3