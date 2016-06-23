Happ, three homers help Blue Jays win

TORONTO -- Russell Martin, Edwin Encarnacion and Troy Tulowitzki homered, J.A. Happ pitched five innings and the Toronto Blue Jays ended a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon.

The Blue Jays (40-34) gained a split in the two-game series and ended a five-game winning streak by the Diamondbacks (34-40).

Toronto starter Happ (9-3) allowed six hits, four walks and two earned runs in five inning. The left-hander struck out eight, including his final three batters, before Gavin Floyd replaced him in the sixth.

Roberto Osuna pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 14th save of the season.

Arizona starter Robbie Ray (4-6) allowed a three-run homer to Martin and a solo shot to Encarnacion to account for all four runs he allowed in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander gave up four hits and two walks and had eight strikeouts.

Josh Donaldson doubled and Encarnacion walked with one out in the first and Martin hit his sixth homer of the season to put Toronto into the lead.

Arizona scored once in the third inning, leaving the bases loaded. Jean Segura walked with one out. Phil Gosselin singled to right field. Segura scored and Gosselin took third when the ball hopped past right fielder Darrell Ceciliani for an error. Happ allowed two walks before finishing the inning.

The Diamondbacks scored another run in the fourth on a one-out double by Yasmany Tomas and a two-out single by Michael Bourn.

Encarnacion led off the home sixth with his 19th homer of the season to increase Toronto's lead to 4-2.

Zack Godley replaced Ray with one out in the sixth and, with two outs, allowed the 10th homer of the season by Tulowitzki.

Drew Storen entered the game in the seventh for Toronto and survived a double by Paul Goldschmidt.

Jason Grilli took over in the eighth for the Blue Jays and allowed a leadoff single to Peter O'Brien before Tomas grounded to second to start a double play. He struck out Nick Ahmed to end the inning.

Randall Delgado pitched around a walk in the bottom of the eighth, which ended when Michael Saunders grounded into a double play.

NOTES: Toronto traded LHP Wade LeBlanc to Seattle Wednesday for cash or a player to be determined. LeBlanc, 31, who pitched in Japan last year, was 7-2 with a 1.71 ERA in Triple-A Buffalo this season. ... Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt had a 13-game hit streak and a 23-game on-base streak ended Tuesday when he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. ... Toronto OF Ezequiel Carrera (sore Achilles tendon) was out of the lineup Wednesday. OF Darrell Ceciliani played right field in his place and 2B Devon Travis batted leadoff. ... Toronto has Thursday off before RHP Aaron Sanchez (7-1, 3.35 ERA) faces White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (2-6, 4.16 ERA) Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Chicago. ... D-backs RHP Zack Greinke (10-3, 3.54 ERA) faces Rockies RHP Eddie Butler (2-4, 6.26 ERA) on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series at Colorado.