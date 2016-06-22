Diamondbacks run winning streak to five

TORONTO -- Marco Estrada accomplished something Tuesday no other pitcher has done, but all he had to show for it was a loss.

The Toronto Blue Jays right-hander held the Arizona Diamondbacks to two hits before a sore back put him out after six innings.

Estrada (5-3) also allowed three walks and a two-run home run to Yasmany Tomas, his 10th of the season, and the Diamondbacks went on to defeat the Blue Jays 4-2.

It was the 11th straight start in which Estrada allowed five or fewer hits while going six or more innings, the longest such streak in major-league history.

"Shoot, there's been a lot of great pitchers in this game," Estrada said. "And for something like that to happen, obviously very excited, very happy for it. But it's kind of a bittersweet moment right now; we lost. There's nothing really to cheer for."

"Pretty impressive," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

Patrick Corbin (4-6) allowed eight hits, three walks and two runs in 6 1/3 innings to earn the win for Arizona. The left-hander struck out three as the Diamondbacks (34-39) extended their winning streak to five games and the Blue Jays (39-34) lost their third straight.

Daniel Hudson pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his first save of the season.

Jesse Chavez replaced Estrada in the seventh and allowed the fourth homer of the season by Peter O'Brien.

"(Estrada's) back flared up on him a little bit," Gibbons said. "He's been battling that a little bit and it kind of tightened up a little bit more. Figured better get him out of there, we don't want any problems."

The Blue Jays threatened in the bottom of the seventh when Ezequiel Carrera walked with one out and Devon Travis extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single that put runners at the corners. Jake Barrett replaced Corbin and ended the inning on a double-play grounder to second by Josh Donaldson.

"This team has a lot of power, so we're just trying to keep them off balance," Corbin said. "Got back to the fastball inside and just tried to get as many groundballs as I could.

"I felt my changeup today was really good, too. I kept it down and then the fastball inside, I was able to locate that today and got some early outs and some quick outs with that pitch. "

Toronto's Jason Grilli and Arizona's Tyler Clippard each pitched a perfect eighth and Toronto's Roberto Osuna struck out the side in the top of the ninth.

"We got the home runs, obviously a lot or strikeouts," Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. "Estrada did a nice job of changing speeds. I think Jake Lamb was probably swinging the bat as well as anybody in the league and he really messed him up. We'll take the home runs but you know we'd like to see the ball put in play a little more. Just a good game. Obviously Patrick did the job tonight and really set the tone for us."

Estrada missed time in spring training with back issues but he said it did not bother him again until he began to swing the ball in interleague play in National League parks.

"Just the deeper the game got the worse it got," Estrada said. "I was trying to pitch through it and I felt pretty good out there, my arm felt pretty good. But I noticed, I turned around a few times, saw the (velocity) and it was going down.

"I couldn't really reach down and couldn't get much on it. Left a few pitches up because of it. I gave up a home run on a terrible changeup that I threw. That's going to happen when you make bad pitches. But other than that I thought I still threw the ball pretty well."

He did not feel that the back issue would prevent him from making his next start.

Arizona scored first. Jean Segura accepted his second walk of the game with two outs in the top of the third. He stole second base for the second time of the game and came home when Chris Herrmann grounded a single to left for the Diamondbacks' first hit of the game.

The Diamondbacks took a 3-0 lead in the fourth when Tomas homered after a one-out walk to Rickie Weeks Jr. Center fielder Kevin Pillar saved further damage when he made a superb catch at the wall on a drive by O'Brien.

"It hurt a little bit, just caught my elbow." Pillar said. "I think I got it in between the padding in there. I'm good though, I'm always good. It's going to take more than that."

Pillar hit a two-run double to left-center in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 3-2. It scored Michael Saunders, who had doubled with one out, and Troy Tulowitzki, who had walked.

NOTES: Blue Jays LHP Brett Cecil (triceps) and LHP Franklin Morales (shoulder) were scheduled to begin their rehabilitation assignments with Class-A Dunedin on Tuesday. ... Toronto RF Jose Bautista (left big toe) has been diagnosed by specialists with turf toe and will wear a walking boot for two weeks and then will be re-evaluated. He was put on the disabled list Friday. ... The Diamondbacks were making only their second visit to Toronto. The other one was in 2004. ... Arizona used INF/OF Rickie Weeks Jr. as the designated hitter Tuesday. ... Arizona LHP Robbie Ray (4-5, 4.44 ERA) will face LHP J.A. Happ (8-3, 3.41) in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon.