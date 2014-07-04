Preview: Diamondbacks at Braves

B.J. Upton is riding a nine-game hitting streak since assuming the leadoff position in the Atlanta Braves’ lineup. Upton and the Braves look to continue their good fortune when they open a three-game series versus the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. Atlanta has won seven in a row and eight of nine thanks in large part to Upton, who is 10-for-37 with seven runs scored during that stretch to improve his paltry batting average to .210.

“I don’t think about it,” Upton said of sitting at the top of the order. “I try to keep the same approach and be a table-setter for the hitters behind me.” David Peralta belted a two-run homer to highlight his career-high four-RBI performance as Arizona snapped a three-game losing streak with a 10-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday. The offense was a welcome change for the Diamondbacks, who matched their sum total of the previous six contests.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, FSN (Arizona), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (7-4, 3.74 ERA) vs. Braves RH Ervin Santana (6-5, 4.05)

Collmenter recorded his third victory in as many outings after allowing one run on five hits in 5 1/3 innings of a 3-1 triumph over San Diego on Saturday. The 28-year-old has permitted just two runs during his victorious stretch - although he picked up the win in a one-inning relief appearance versus Cleveland on June 24. Collmenter owns a 1-2 career mark versus Atlanta but has posted a 1.73 ERA while limiting the Braves to a .221 batting average in six meetings.

Santana snapped a three-start losing streak by allowing two runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings en route to a 10-3 triumph at Philadelphia on Saturday. The 31-year-old Dominican settled for a no-decision in his last outing versus Arizona despite yielding one run on six hits in seven solid frames. Santana has kept the Diamondbacks at bay in three career starts, registering a 0.82 ERA while limiting the club to a .184 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta LF Justin Upton has torched his former team, going 12-for-34 with two homers and six RBIs in nine games versus Arizona.

2. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt went 7-for-11 with three runs scored in his last three games but is 0-for-5 in his career versus Santana.

3. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman is one of three players in the majors to have started every game for his team, joining Kansas City’s Alcides Escobar and Eric Hosmer.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Diamondbacks 1