Preview: Diamondbacks at Braves

B.J. Upton’s batting average remains far below what the Atlanta Braves expected when signing the center fielder to a five-year contract, but he is starting to get on base more frequently of late. The Braves host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday and Upton brings a 10-game hitting streak into the contest, raising his average from .202 to .211. While Atlanta pounded out 12 hits in winning Friday’s series opener 5-2, Arizona has plated three or fewer runs in seven of its past eight contests.

One Diamondbacks player who is performing at a high level at the plate is first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who doubled Friday to extend his streak of consecutive games reaching base to 25. Rookie left fielder David Peralta pushed his average to .330 but, other than Goldschmidt’s .307 mark, no other healthy Arizona starter is batting above .270. The Braves have won eight games in a row and are 31-7 when they score first.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Mike Bolsinger (1-4, 4.53 ERA) vs. Braves RH Aaron Harang (7-6, 3.69)

Bolsinger makes his fourth start since being recalled from Triple-A Reno to take the injured Bronson Arroyo’s spot in the rotation, and seeks his first win in that stretch despite allowing six earned runs with 16 strikeouts in 20 innings. He is 0-2 in his past two outings, but gave up one run on five hits in 7 2/3 innings on June 22 against the Giants before surrendering two runs on three hits in six innings Sunday at San Diego. Bolsinger went 1-2 with a 6.08 ERA before being sent to the minors in early May.

Harang’s ERA has climbed every month, but he has given up four or more earned runs three times in 17 starts. He brings a two-start winning streak into Saturday, allowing 11 hits but only two runs in seven innings Sunday at Philadelphia. Harang started against Arizona on June 8, walking a season high-tying six and surrendering three runs on four hits in six innings to suffer the loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona C Miguel Montero is 10-for-19 lifetime against Harang with seven walks.

2. The Braves have posted 61 quality starts this season, tops in the majors.

3. Atlanta may start RHP Julio Teheran on Monday instead of his scheduled start Tuesday, which would increase the likelihood he could pitch in the All-Star game.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Diamondbacks 3