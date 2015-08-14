Preview: Diamondbacks at Braves

The Arizona Diamondbacks put on an offensive display against Philadelphia this week but just missed out on a chance to climb above .500. The Diamondbacks will try to reach even on Friday when they visit the Atlanta Braves for the start of a three-game series.

Arizona totaled 32 runs in the three-game series but dropped the finale 7-6 to fall a game under .500 at 56-57. All-Stars A.J. Pollock and Paul Goldschmidt were in the middle of the offensive explosion while the Diamondbacks spread things out with contributions from the likes of Aaron Hill, Ender Inciarte and David Peralta in their second straight series win. The Braves are not quite as sharp of late and followed up a three-game winning streak with a three-game slide, capped by back-to-back losses at Tampa Bay in an interleague series this week. Atlanta tries to turn things around behind Julio Teheran, who gets the start Friday opposite Arizona lefty Robbie Ray.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (3-7, 3.13 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (7-6, 4.57)

Ray is winless in his last five starts despite allowing three runs or fewer in three of those turns. The 23-year-old scattered three runs and five hits over six innings while striking out eight against Cincinnati on Saturday but came away with the loss in a 4-1 final. Ray is making his first appearance against Atlanta and is 3-3 with a 2.18 ERA in seven road starts.

Teheran posted his second straight quality start last Friday against Miami, surrendering three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings without factoring in the decision. The Colombia native has allowed three runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts. Teheran is 2-1 with a 2.35 ERA in four career starts against Arizona, and is seeing the Diamondbacks for the first time in 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves 1B Freddie Freeman (oblique) began a rehab assignment with the team’s Florida Gulf Coast League affiliate on Thursday.

2. Diamondbacks OFs Yasmany Tomas (calf) and Peralta (quad) are day-to-day after sitting out Wednesday.

3. Atlanta CF Michael Bourn is 1-for-15 since being acquired from the Cleveland Indians.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Braves 4