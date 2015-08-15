Preview: Diamondbacks at Braves

Patrick Corbin is a big part of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ future, and the left-hander has shown plenty of promise since returning from Tommy John surgery last month. Corbin makes his eighth start of the season Saturday as the Diamondbacks play the middle contest of a three-game series at the Atlanta Braves, having allowed more than three runs just once since making his season debut July 4.

The Braves held Arizona to five hits in Friday’s 3-2 victory in the series opener, after the Diamondbacks had collected 15 or more hits in a club-record four consecutive games entering the weekend. Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt leads the majors in hitting (.340), but is batting .262 in August after hitting .333 or higher in each of the season’s first four months. Atlanta center fielder Cameron Maybin continues enjoying a resurgent season and drove in two runs on Friday while posting his fourth multi-hit game in his past six contests. Maybin is hitting .389 with runners in scoring position.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (2-3, 4.08 ERA) vs. Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (4-3, 5.23)

Corbin rebounded from a rough effort Aug. 4 at Washington (six hits, three runs in just 1 1/3 innings) to limit the Reds to three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts in six innings Sunday. The 26-year-old, who won 14 games and made the All-Star team in 2013 before missing all of 2014 and the first three months this season, is averaging 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings and has worked six innings or more three times in his past four starts. The Diamondbacks have scored only four runs in Corbin’s three losses, including a pair of 2-1 defeats.

Foltynewicz posted his first victory since late May on Aug. 8, giving up two runs on five hits and working through control problems (four walks, 104 pitches) in 5 2/3 innings to beat Miami. The 22-year-old did not allow a homer after surrendering six in his previous 12 innings since returning to the rotation. Foltynewicz went 5 2/3 innings in a June 3 start at Arizona, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts in a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks have lost 13 of their past 16 games in Atlanta dating back to 2010.

2. Atlanta signed veteran P Edwin Jackson Friday; Jackson went 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA in 23 relief appearances with the Cubs before being released on July 27.

3. Arizona LF David Peralta went hitless in three at-bats Friday, ending his seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Braves 3