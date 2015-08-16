Preview: Diamondbacks at Braves

The Arizona Diamondbacks wrap up a three-game series Sunday at the Atlanta Braves, and the finale’s starters reside on the opposite end of the run-support spectrum. Arizona’s Rubby De La Rosa ranks seventh in the majors in run support per nine innings, getting 6.14 runs, while Atlanta All-Star Shelby Miller sits 93rd (dead last among qualified starters) at 2.54.

As a result, Miller has not won in his past 15 starts while the Diamondbacks have scored six runs or more 10 times in De La Rosa’s 23 outings. The Arizona offense has been quite productive the past week, scoring 46 runs while hitting .354 in their past six contests. David Peralta collected two hits and three RBIs in Saturday’s series-tying 8-4 victory and is 16-for-31 in his past nine games. The Braves have been awful offensively since the All-Star break, ranking last in the majors in runs scored (87).

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (10-5, 4.55 ERA) vs. Braves RH Shelby Miller (5-9, 2.48)

Even with the tremendous run support, De La Rosa has pitched well in his 10 victories, posting a 2.71 ERA and allowing only six homers in 66 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old has surrendered 10 homers in 25 1/3 innings in his losses, and is tied for second in the National League in homers allowed (25). De La Rosa was hammered for seven runs on nine hits in five innings in a June 3 home start against the Braves, getting a no-decision as the Diamondbacks won 9-8.

Miller has posted a 3.16 ERA and allowed only 32 earned runs in 91 innings while going 0-8 during his winless streak, which started May 23 against Milwaukee. He allowed two runs (both in the second inning) on five hits in five innings Sunday, losing to the Marlins five days after the Atlanta bullpen blew a late lead in a loss to San Francisco. Miller had one of the worst starts of his season June 2 at Arizona, getting a no-decision after allowing four runs on six hits with six walks in 4 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta RHP Edwin Jackson made his Braves debut Saturday – the franchise-record 55th player to appear for Atlanta this season – striking out four in 2 1/3 hitless innings.

2. Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock is hitting .424 during his eight-game hitting streak.

3. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman, out since August 3 with an oblique injury, took batting practice and is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Gwinnett.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 3, Braves 2