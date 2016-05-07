Preview: Diamondbacks at Braves

Shelby Miller riding a winless streak is nothing new to Braves fans, but Miller takes the mound Saturday at Turner Field wearing an Arizona uniform looking for his first victory with the Diamondbacks. Miller has yet to win in six starts for the Diamondbacks – who acquired the right-hander from Atlanta in an offseason trade after Miller endured a 24-start winless streak for the Braves a season ago.

Saturday could be Miller’s night to get his first Arizona win, after the Diamondbacks snapped a six-game losing streak in a 7-2 series-opening victory Friday. The loss dropped Atlanta to a major-league worst 7-21 on the season, the Braves committing two more errors Friday (giving them 24 on the season). The Braves are 1-13 at home this season and have dropped their past eight home contests, allowing 5.9 runs per game while surrendering four or more runs nine times. First baseman Freddie Freeman finished with two hits Friday and is batting .432 in his past 10 games after batting .177 in his first 17 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Shelby Miller (0-3, 8.49 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (0-3, 3.72)

Miller’s one season with Atlanta bordered on the bizarre: he made the All-Star team and nearly threw a no-hitter, but did not win for almost five months despite posting a 3.83 ERA during the win drought before beating the Cardinals in his final Braves’ start Oct. 4. He has struggled with his new team, giving up three runs or more four times and has pitched more than five innings just once. Miller lasted only 3 2/3 innings Sunday against Colorado, giving up three runs on four hits.

Teheran was in line for his first victory of the season after an outstanding performance Sunday against the Cubs, giving up just two hits with nine strikeouts in seven shutout innings before the Atlanta bullpen blew the lead in the late innings. It marked the second straight great start for Teheran, who has given up one run on eight hits with 17 strikeouts in his past 14 innings. He is 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA in five career starts against Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Braves LHP Hunter Cervenka has not allowed a run in his first 13 appearances this season with one hit allowed in 8 1/3 innings.

2. Arizona RF David Peralta collected three hits Friday, improving to 18-for-44 in 11 career games against Atlanta.

3. The Braves are expected to activate CF Ender Inciarte for Saturday’s game; Inciarte, acquired from Arizona in the Miller trade, went on the disabled list April 10 with a strained left hamstring.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 3, Braves 2