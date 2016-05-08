Preview: Diamondbacks at Braves

The Atlanta Braves’ start to the 2016 season has been one for the record books, but not the kind of historical accomplishments anybody wants to claim. The Braves host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the finale of a three-game series Sunday while looking to avoid a sweep, and after losing the first two contests they sit at 1-14 at home -- the first team since the 1913 New York Yankees to open a season by losing 14 of its first 15 contests in their own stadium.

The Diamondbacks gave up 5.8 runs per game during a six-game losing streak entering the weekend, but have surrendered just four tallies in 18 innings in taking the first two games of the series -- rallying from a 2-0 deficit to beat Atlanta 4-2 on Saturday. Closer Brad Ziegler breezed through the ninth Saturday for his sixth save of the season and his 34th consecutive successful save opportunity, the longest streak in the majors. Arizona second baseman Jean Segura recorded his 13th multi-hit game of the season Saturday, going 2-for-5 to raise his average to .344. Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman hit his fourth homer of the year, just the seventh by a Braves player this season.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (1-3, 4.91 ERA) vs. Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (0-1, 9.82)

Corbin made an impressive return from Tommy John surgery last year, going 6-5 with a 3.60 ERA in 16 starts, but has given up almost as many homers through six starts in 2016 (eight) as he did last year (nine). The 26-year-old gave up three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings of a no-decision Tuesday at Miami, rebounding somewhat after allowing seven runs in 5 2/3 frames on April 27 against St. Louis. Corbin, a 2013 National League All-Star, has not allowed a run to the Braves in 16 2/3 innings across three career appearances.

The long ball hurt Foltynewicz in his season debut Monday at New York as the 24-year-old allowed three first-inning homers while giving up four runs on five hits in the frame. But Foltynewicz surrendered no runs on three hits the rest of the way before being lifted after 3 2/3 innings, and looks to Sunday’s start as a chance to grab hold of a spot at the back of Atlanta’s rotation. Foltynewicz made 18 appearances (15 starts) for the Braves last season, going 4-6 with a 5.71 ERA with 17 homers allowed in 86 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks OF Yasmany Tomas has not played in the first two games of the series while dealing with a stiff neck and manager Chip Hale told reporters before Saturday’s game he may return to the lineup as early as Sunday.

2. Atlanta OF Ender Inciarte returned from the disabled list Saturday, going 0-for-3 with a walk in his first game since April 8.

3. Braves RHP Arodys Vizcaino gave up one run on two hits Saturday and has allowed a tally in three of his past four appearances.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Braves 2