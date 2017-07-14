Preview: Diamondbacks at Braves

The Arizona Diamondbacks surprised most observers with their strong start to the season, but enter the post All-Star break looking to snap a 3-8 skid when they open a three-game series Friday at the Atlanta Braves. The Diamondbacks hold a two-game lead over Colorado for the top National League wild-card spot, but have hit just .209 as a team during their past 11 games while scoring more than three runs only three times.

The firepower is present for Arizona to snap its offensive funk, as All-Stars Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb enter the second half tied for fourth in the NL in RBIs (67) and Goldschmidt leads all NL position player with a 4.2 WAR. The surprising Braves remain on the edge of the NL playoff chase, Atlanta opening play Friday just eight games behind Colorado for the final wild-card slot. Freddie Freeman, who has moved to third base upon returning from a wrist injury, is batting .385 since rejoining the lineup with at least one hit in all six games and four multi-hit performances. Ender Inciarte, a former Arizona player who was the Braves’ lone All-Star, ranks second in the NL in hits (112).

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Taijuan Walker (6-4, 3.65 ERA) vs. Braves RH R.A. Dickey (6-5, 4.23)

Acquired in an offseason trade with Seattle, Walker has provided Arizona with stability in its rotation despite missing nearly a month with a blister on his right index finger. The 24-year-old is 2-1 in five starts since returning from the disabled list, giving up five runs on five hits in five innings of a loss Saturday against Cincinnati after surrendering three runs or less in his previous four outings. Walker has posted a 2.65 ERA while going 4-2 in seven road starts.

Dickey has been outstanding lately for the Braves, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning Friday at Washington only to see the bullpen blow what would have been the 42-year-old’s third victory in his past four starts. Dickey is 3-1 in his past six outings with a 2.77 ERA and a .200 opponents’ batting average, holding the opposition to one run or fewer five times while pitching seven innings on four occasions. Dickey is 5-1 at home with a 3.30 ERA, posting 40 strikeouts and 17 walks in 57 1/3 innings.

Walk-Offs

1. Arizona’s duo of All-Star starting pitchers – Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray – will not start until next week’s road series at Cincinnati.

2. Braves rookie INF Johan Camargo is hitting .386 in his past 14 games with eight doubles, one home run, six runs scored and a 1.074 OPS.

3. The Diamondbacks, who are 35-19 against teams under .500, play 19 of their next 22 games against teams with losing records.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Diamondbacks 2