Preview: Diamondbacks at Braves

Freddie Freeman was not supposed to be back in the lineup until early August after fracturing his wrist, but the Atlanta Braves new third baseman sparked his team to a victory in the first game after the All-Star break. The Braves enter Saturday’s home contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks after Freeman made several nice plays at third base, and went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as Atlanta won for the 14th time in its past 22 games in Friday’s 4-3 victory.

Freeman is 12-for-30 with three homers in seven games since coming off the disabled list to help the rebuilding Braves stay on the edge of the National League wild-card race. Arizona lost for the ninth time in its past 12 games despite getting Paul Goldschmidt’s 21st homer of the season and banging out 10 hits in the series opener, its highest total in the past 12 games. Daniel Descalso snapped a 3-for-18 skid with three hits for the Diamondbacks, but Archie Bradley could not hold a one-run lead in the eighth inning by allowing two runs on four hits - after surrendering just one run across his previous 17 outings. Atlanta’s victory pulled the Braves within five games of Colorado in the loss column for the final NL wild-card spot.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (6-9, 4.71 ERA) vs. Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (7-5, 3.77)

Corbin closed the first half by going 0-3 across his final four starts, but did not pitch poorly in allowing two runs or fewer in three of those appearances. He lost to Cincinnati on Sunday despite striking out nine and allowing only two runs in six innings. The 27-year-old looks to reverse a rough showing away from home in the first half when he went 1-6 with a 7.57 ERA.

Foltynewicz showed why the Braves project him as a top-line starter, allowing only six runs across his last four starts while going 3-0 with a .217 opponents’ batting average. Six days after taking a no-hitter into the ninth inning at Oakland, Foltynewicz held Washington to two runs in six innings on July 6. The 25-year-old is 4-0 with a 2.98 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings across his past seven starts.

Walk-Offs

1. Friday’s triumph marked the 15th victory in their last at-bat for the Braves this season.

2. Atlanta RHP Jason Motte was placed on the disabled list with a lower back strain and the Braves recalled RHP Jason Hursh from Triple-A Gwinnett.

3. The Diamondbacks are 18 games over .500 at home but dropped to 20-22 on the road.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Diamondbacks 2