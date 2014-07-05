FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Braves 5, Diamondbacks 2
July 5, 2014 / 2:52 AM / 3 years ago

Braves 5, Diamondbacks 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Braves 5, Diamondbacks 2: Freddie Freeman drove in two runs and Ervin Santana pitched into the eighth inning as host Atlanta extended its winning streak to eight.

Freeman – one of five Braves with two hits apiece – delivered a pair of RBI singles, and B.J. Upton extended his hitting streak to 10 games with two singles as the Braves won for the 12th time in 15 games. Santana (7-5) won his second start in a row, giving up two runs on six hits with six strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings, and Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth for his 27th save.

David Peralta went 2-for-4 with a RBI for the Diamondbacks, who dropped to 3-4 on their nine-game road trip. Arizona starter Josh Collmenter (7-5) surrendered five runs on 11 hits in six innings, snapping his three-start winning streak.

Freeman singled home Upton and later scored on Jason Heyward’s groundout in the first as the Braves took a 2-0 lead. Arizona cut the lead in half in the second when Martin Prado raced home on Santana’s wild pitch, but Andrelton Simmons’ RBI single and Justin Upton’s bases-loaded walk in the home half of the second established a 4-1 Atlanta advantage.

Freeman plated Simmons with a seventh-inning single, but Arizona drew within 5-2 on Peralta’s fielder’s choice off Luis Avilan in the eighth. But Jordan Walden struck out Miguel Montero with runners on second and third to end the inning, and Kimbrel struck out one in the ninth as the Braves moved 1½ games ahead of Washington in the National League East.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Atlanta’s winning streak is its longest since a 12-game run from July 26-Aug. 9, 2013. … Arizona RF Gerardo Parra went 0-for-4 and is 1-for-24 on the road trip. … Simmons, Tommy La Stella and Gerald Laird also finished with two hits each for the Braves.

