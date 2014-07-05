Braves 10, Diamondbacks 4: Andrelton Simmons drove in four runs and Justin Upton homered and finished with three RBIs as host Atlanta overcame a 3-0 deficit to win its ninth in a row.

Simmons recorded two throwing errors in Arizona’s three-run first, but put the Braves on top to stay with a two-run single in a five-run fourth. Rookie Christian Bethancourt went 3-for-5, and Aaron Harang (8-6) recovered from the shaky start to allow four runs (three earned) on nine hits in eight innings.

Mike Bolsinger (1-5) gave up seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings as the Diamondbacks lost for the fifth time in six games. Miguel Montero went 3-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored, Gerardo Parra added two hits and a RBI, and Ender Inciarte hit his first major-league homer for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks sent nine hitters to the plate in the first, scoring on Paul Goldschmidt’s double and a pair of RBI singles from Montero and Parra. Atlanta pulled within 3-2 after three innings, then scored five times in the fourth to take a 7-3 advantage.

Didi Gregorius’ throwing error on B.J. Upton’s grounder scored Tommy La Stella, Simmons doubled home two runs, and Freddie Freeman’s triple and Justin Upton’s sacrifice fly closed the decisive fourth. Upton added a two-run homer to right-center in the sixth, his 17th of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: B.J. Upton extended his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games with a first-inning triple. … Seven of Atlanta’s 14 hits were for extra-bases. … Arizona traded LHP Joe Thatcher and minor-league outfielder Tony Campana to the Angels for a pair of prospects (OF Zach Borenstein and RHP Joey Krehbiel).