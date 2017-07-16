Braves complete three-game sweep of slumping Diamondbacks

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves, swept by Arizona in a three-game home series last year, got payback by completing a sweep of their own Sunday as the Diamondbacks' recent struggles continued.

Matt Kemp and Matt Adams homered, Brandon Phillips had three doubles and the Braves won 7-1 as left-hander Jaime Garcia ended his five-game losing streak.

Garcia, who had won since May 26 in San Francisco, allowed four hits over seven innings as the Diamondbacks (53-39) lost their fifth straight game.

Acquired from St. Louis over the winter, Garcia (3-7) improved to 6-1 against Arizona in his career. He struck out seven and walked three.

The Braves (45-45) have won 16 of their last 24 games to get to .500 after April for the first time since July 7, 2015.

Arizona, which hadn't lost more than three games in a row until this series, has lost 10 of 13 games.

Diamondbacks starter Zack Godley (3-4) came in with a 2.58 ERA, but allowed seven runs (six earned) over six innings. Although the right-hander struck out a career-high nine, six of the eight hits he allowed went for extra bases.

Ender Inciarte had a single and double for the Braves, scoring twice and finishing the series 7-for-13.

Phillips had his second straight three-hit game, driving in two runs and scoring once.

Phillips' first RBI double gave the Braves the lead after three pitches and they added an unearned run in the second before turning to the long ball in the third.

Kemp picked on a first-pitch fastball with two on for his 13th homer, breaking a drought of nearly a month, and Adams followed an out later by turning on a 1-2 breaking ball for his 15th blast of the season.

It was the first time the Braves had hit two homers in an inning since pitch hitter Lane Adams and Phillips went deep in an eight-run fifth inning against San Francisco on June 22.

Paul Goldschmidt singled in a run for the Diamondbacks in the fourth, but Phillips produced another RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

Phillips was in an 8-for-53 slump before getting three hits, including a homer and double, in Saturday's 8-5 victory by the Braves.

NOTES: The Diamondbacks placed RHP Randall Delgado on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation after he gave up four sixth-inning runs while getting two outs in a loss Saturday. ... RHP J.J. Hoover was activated by Arizona after being on the DL since June 23 because of right shoulder inflammation. Atlanta bench coach Terry Pendleton, the National League MVP in 1991, turned 57 Sunday. ... The Braves open a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, with RHP Julio Teheran (7-6, 4.79 ERA) facing LHP Jon Lester (5-6, 4.25 ERA). ... The Diamondbacks are idle Monday before beginning a three-game series in Cincinnati. LHP Robbie Ray (8-4, 2.97 ERA, will start Tuesday, with fellow All-Star Game pick RHP Zack Greinke (11-4, 2.86) going the next day.